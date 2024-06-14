Next article: Why did the pope cross the road? To host more than 100 comedians

Tesla shareholders approve big stock package for Elon Musk

NYTimes International News Jun - 14 - 2024 , 04:59

The vote was seen as a referendum on his management of the electric car maker and on the limits of executive pay.

Tesla shareholders have reaffirmed a pay award of more than $45 billion for Elon Musk, the chief executive, after it was thrown out in a legal challenge.

The vote result, announced at Tesla’s annual meeting at its headquarters in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, is a strong sign that shareholders still believe in Mr. Musk, and it could persuade the judge who voided the award to reinstate it.

Support for the pay award, made up of stock options, will come as a relief to Mr. Musk’s admirers, who feared that rejection would prompt him to spend less time managing Tesla or even quit.

“We think that Elon is critical to Tesla’s success,” said Tasha Keeney, director of investment analysis at ARK Invest, which counts the auto maker among its largest holdings. “I think it’s very important that Elon stays at the helm.”

The vote was a setback for investors who had hoped it would send a message about the accountability of chief executives and the limits of executive pay.

“It’s a higher pay package than we have seen in the United States and I don’t think it sets a good precedent,” said Kristin Hull, founder and chief investment officer of Nia Impact Capital, which has pushed Tesla to improve working conditions at its factories.

The outcome may also help Mr. Musk qualify as the world’s richest person, worth well over $200 billion.

Addressing shareholders after the vote, he promised that he was committed to Tesla. The pay package, he said, “is not actually cash, and I can’t cut and run, nor would I want to.”

Tesla shares rose on Thursday ahead of the official announcement of the results after Mr. Musk said on X that the pay plan was passing by a wide margin.