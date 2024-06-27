Featured

Former Konga CEO, Nick Imudia commits suicide

Vanguard Nigeria International News Jun - 27 - 2024 , 16:02

The former Chief Executive Officer of Konga, one of Nigeria’s e-commerce giants, Nick Imudia, has allegedly committed suicide in his home.

According to reports, Imudia, who was until his death, the CEO of D.light, a leading innovator in the distribution and financing of residential solar energy solutions and transformational household products, reportedly killed himself on Tuesday night, June 25, by jumping from the balcony of his Lekki, Lagos apartment.

The report said before the incident he had called his US-based brother to give him instructions on how to distribute his wealth should anything happen to him.

“He also called his young daughter from a previous relationship and told her he would always be there for her and that all she needed to do was to look in the sky and she would see him.

“His friends, family and associates are in shock as to why he would commit suicide.

“From the Ika South local government area of Delta State, Nick was previously married to the mother of his young daughter who was also from the same local government with him. The marriage ended due to irreconcilable differences.”

Before Konga, Nick had stints with TCL/Alcatel as a regional director and Microsoft Device and Services as the GM/MD for West and Central Africa.

