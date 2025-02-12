The youth as partners in resetting the nation

Akwasi Opong-Fosu Opinion Feb - 12 - 2025

The world is changing rapidly due to new technologies, evolving social values, and increasing demands for sustainable solutions. In this context, young people have become a significant force, eager to help create a better future.

This article highlights how young people are not just future leaders but active partners in shaping our communities and driving innovation in various fields.

In Ghana, the definition of “youth” has changed over time, guided by government policies and international standards. The 2010 National Youth Policy described youth as individuals aged 15 to 35. However, the updated 2022-2032 policy has narrowed this age range to 15 to 30, showing the government’s commitment to meeting this age group's needs and challenges. These definitions are primarily used to create effective programs and allocate resources that support young people’s development and empowerment in Ghana.

Redefining leadership

Traditionally, leadership has been associated with age and experience, often linked to positions of authority. However, this idea is rapidly changing. Young people take on significant leadership roles and use their fresh perspectives, skills, and enthusiasm to make a difference. This shift shows that leadership can come from anyone, regardless of age or title.

Youth-led initiatives and innovations

Young people are leading various initiatives that tackle some of our most pressing global challenges. In Ghana, youth leaders are making a significant impact in areas such as:

1. Climate change:



- Joshua Amponsem is promoting environmental sustainability through the Green Africa Youth Organization.

- Esinam Seade leads efforts in marine conservation and works to reduce plastic pollution.

2. Social justice:

- Francis-Xavier Sosu advocates for the rights of marginalised individuals through legal reforms.

- Mubarak Muaza focuses on gender equality and helps victims of gender-based violence.

3. Education and empowerment:

- Farida Bedwei promotes digital education for disabled youth through Logiciel Ghana.

- Efua Asibon empowers girls in technology via coding and STEM education at Soronko Academy.

4. Technology and innovation:

- Alloysius Attah helps farmers boost their productivity using mobile technology with Farmerline.

- Regina Honu trains young people, especially girls, in tech skills through Soronko Solutions.

5. Gender equality:

- Akosua Afriyie-Kumi supports rural women by creating handcrafted bags under A.A.K.S.

- Abigail Arko works to promote girls’ education and reduce teenage pregnancy through the Girls Excellence Movement.

6. Health and Well-being:

- Ruth Denteh raises awareness about mental health through the Safe Space Foundation.

- Kwame A.A. Opoku leads educational initiatives on reproductive health for rural youth.

The power of technology

Technology plays a critical role in these youth-led initiatives. Young people use social media, online tools, and digital communication to:

- Gather support and resources

- Share their ideas and stories

- Connect with others who share their goals

- Access knowledge and information

Challenges and opportunities

Despite their incredible contributions, young people face challenges such as:

-Intergenerational Barriers: Some older individuals may resist youth-led initiatives, doubting the abilities of younger generations.

Limited Resources: Many young leaders struggle with insufficient funding and support to sustain their projects.

- Need for Training: There is a demand for training and mentorship programs to help young leaders develop the necessary skills.

- Unity Issues: Divisions based on ethnicity, politics, and religion can hinder inclusivity among young people.

-Patriotism Challenges: Self-interest and corruption can undermine a sense of national pride.

While the idea that "youth are future leaders" was once powerful, it may now feel outdated for several reasons:

1. Youth Are Already Leading: With the rise of social media and entrepreneurship, young people are actively driving change now.

2. Collaboration across generations: The idea of a linear path from youth to leadership overlooks the importance of working together across generations. Diverse experiences and views are valuable for effective leadership.

3. Quick Effect: The phrase "future leaders" can perpetuate a narrative that young people's contributions are only valuable in the distant future. However, young people are already making significant impacts in various fields, and their contributions should be recognised and valued in the present.

4. Shifting definitions of leadership: Traditional notions of leadership are evolving, and young people are redefining what it means to lead. The phrase "future leaders" might not capture the complexity and diversity of leadership styles and roles that young people embrace.

A more inclusive and empowering phrase might be:

- "Youth are leading the way"

- "Young people are driving change"

- "Intergenerational partnerships for a better future"

- "Empowering youth to lead and innovate"

These phrases acknowledge young people's agency, creativity, and contributions today while emphasising the importance of collaboration and knowledge-sharing across generations.

Conclusion

The youth are not just future leaders but partners in leadership, driving change and innovation in various spheres. By recognising and empowering young people as leaders, we can tap into their creativity, energy, and idealism to address some of the world's most pressing challenges. As we move forward, we must provide young leaders with the necessary support, resources, and opportunities to thrive.

In recognition of the realisation that the youth are partners in leadership, H.E. John Mahama has appointed a largely youthful team for his reset agenda.

Akwasi Opong-Fosu is a governance and public policy analyst. He has served in various capacities in public service, including a member of parliament, ministerial positions in Local Government, Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, and a minister of state at the Presidency. He has served as Head of the Local Government Service and UN special advisor on Local Authorities.