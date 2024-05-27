Well done Bagbin

Godfrey Mwinkaara Opinion May - 27 - 2024 , 09:16

Even before the tenure of this Parliament ends, I wish to commend the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, for how he has steered the affairs of this hung parliament.

Apart from streamlining the administration of Parliament, including setting up a permanent secretariat for the Speaker, new offices, a Citizen Bureau and media relations, among others, he has been fair to all the parties, chastising all sides when they go wrong.

He has provided equal opportunities to both sides of the House, without shying away from his political leanings towards the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Indeed, Ghana is lucky to have a Speaker with such vast and extensive experience and understanding of the workings of Parliament.

He has been an unbiased umpire in the chamber, with little to do with the decisions and conduct of the parliamentary groups or caucuses outside the chamber.

Godfrey Mwinkaara, Kaleo.