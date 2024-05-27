Applauding ECG’s innovation amid challenges

David Otoo Opinion May - 27 - 2024 , 09:12

I commend the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for its remarkable innovation in customer communications amid the current challenges of intermittent power outages.

Advertisement

While these outages have undeniably affected businesses and daily life across Ghana, ECG has taken a significant step towards transparency and customer engagement by creating a WhatsApp channel for up-to-date information on its activities.

I saw the link to the official ECG WhatsApp channel on their Facebook page, and I followed them. This initiative by ECG, spearheaded under the leadership of Managing Director, Samuel Dubik Mahama, deserves applause.

Despite the criticisms and backlash during this difficult period, the introduction of the WhatsApp channel has proven to be a valuable tool for keeping customers informed. Through this channel, I have received timely announcements and updates, which have helped manage expectations and planning around the power outages.

In a time when reliable information is crucial, ECG's proactive approach stands out. This move towards digitalisation enhances communication and sets a precedent for other utility companies and industries.

As I write, ECG is the only utility company with a WhatsApp channel in Ghana. If banks, insurance companies and other service providers could adopt similar measures, it would greatly enhance customer satisfaction and trust across various sectors.

I believe that ECG’s efforts to innovate and improve customer service, even in the face of operational challenges, should be recognised and appreciated. Kudos to ECG for this forward-thinking approach and for striving to maintain open lines of communication with its customers.

David Otoo,

Adenta Housing Down.