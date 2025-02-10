Next article: NPP’s ‘we have the men’, new NDC

Turning back the broken hourglass: africa first or america first: whose time will truly be well spent?

Prof. Douglas Boateng Opinion Feb - 10 - 2025 , 09:57 7 minutes read

In the vast expanse of global affairs, where nations rise and fall, the concept of America First has become a dominant narrative: an unapologetic prioritisation of national interests above all else.

The United States (US), in its pursuit of self-sufficiency and economic dominance, is systematically reducing its financial support to foreign nations, including Africa.

While many see this as a blow to Africa’s development, the truth is far more complex. It is neither a curse nor a crisis.

It is, in fact, a clarion call: a moment for Africa to finally stand on its own feet and embrace the principle of Africa First.

The hourglass has long been tilted in favour of others.

Africa’s resources have been extracted for centuries to build empires elsewhere while the continent remains trapped in a cycle of dependency.

Now, the grains of sand are shifting.

The question is no longer whether Africa should prioritise itself, but whether its leaders and people will have the courage to make it happen.

If America First is a strategy, then Africa First must be a necessity.

the inconvenient truth of fragmentation

A single grain of sand cannot turn an hourglass, and a fractured continent cannot rise as one.

Africa remains divided by borders it did not create, currencies it does not fully control, and policies that often serve external interests more than its own.

Each nation operates as if its survival depends solely on its individual strength, forgetting that collective progress is the true measure of prosperity.

While America consolidates its power and economic might, Africa struggles with fragmentation.

The United States, a single country with 50 states under one economic system, thrives on its unity.

Africa, with 54 nations, continues to operate in silos: each with its currency, policies, and governance structures.

Alone, African nations are relatively weak.

Together, they could wield the power of over 1.3 billion people, a market that could rival the world’s largest economies.

gdp comparisons: why africa needs unity

To understand the economic disparity, one only needs to compare the GDP of some US states and European countries with those of African nations:

• California (USA) GDP: $4.0 trillion (2023) – Larger than the combined GDP of Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt and Kenya.

• Texas (USA) GDP: $2.4 trillion: Larger than the entire GDP of Sub-Saharan Africa (excluding South Africa).

• New York State (USA) GDP: $2.2 trillion: Nearly five times the GDP of Nigeria ($477 billion, 2023).

• Germany's (EU) GDP: $4.5 trillion: Greater than the combined GDP of Africa’s top 10 economies.

• The Netherlands GDP: $1.0 trillion: Nearly twice the GDP of Ghana, Kenya, and Ethiopia combined.

(*Average figures from various data sources, including IMF, Statistica, World Bank and Bloomberg, amongst others, 2021-2024)

Africa’s largest economies, despite their vast resources, remain small by global standards:

• Nigeria: $477 billion*

• South Africa: $399 billion*

• Egypt: $474 billion*

• Kenya: $110 billion*

• Ghana: $82 billion*

(*Average figures from various data sources, including IMF, Statistica, World Bank and Bloomberg, amongst others, 2021-2024)



This comparison is alarming.

A single US state like California has an economy bigger than the entire African continent, despite Africa having significantly more natural resources and a larger population.

If African nations continue to act in isolation, they will struggle to compete globally.

However, if they unite under Africa First, they can leverage their collective GDP of over $3 trillion to become a formidable economic powerhouse.

The inconvenient truth is that Africa First cannot happen while its nations continue to cling to outdated nationalist mindsets.

The path to real economic transformation requires a shift from isolated ambitions to collective action.

short-term pain, long-term gain

A river does not carve its path overnight, and neither will Africa’s economic transformation be immediate.

The journey towards Africa First will come with growing pains.

Hard choices will need to be made. Political, economic and social sacrifices will be necessary.

Imagine a continent where African nations pool their resources under a unified trade and economic bloc.

A single African currency, like the Euro, could eliminate exchange rate disparities.

A collective industrialisation agenda could transform Africa from a supplier of raw materials into a powerhouse of finished goods.

A unified voice in global trade negotiations could finally demand fairer terms and greater respect.

Yet, such integration will not come without resistance.

Smaller economies may fear losing autonomy.

Governments may be reluctant to relinquish individual control.

Conflicts may arise over how resources are shared.

However, history has shown that short-term discomfort often precedes long-term success.

The European Union (EU), once met with scepticism, now stands as one of the world’s most stable economic blocs.

Nations like Germany, France, and even smaller economies thrive under a shared economic system.

Africa must ask itself: Are we willing to endure temporary hardship for lasting stability, or will we continue to delay the inevitable?

the promise of afcfta: africa’s best chance for economic freedom

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) represents the single most transformative economic initiative in Africa’s modern history.

With a potential combined GDP of over $3 trillion, it has the power to reshape Africa’s economic future. It aims to eliminate trade barriers, encourage industrialisation and create one of the largest free trade areas in the world.

However, the success of AfCFTA is not guaranteed.

Trade agreements do not create prosperity: actions do.

For Africa to reap the benefits, leaders must commit to more than just signing documents.

They must dismantle trade barriers, invest in infrastructure, and educate citizens on the benefits of economic integration.

Africa cannot afford to trade raw materials while importing finished goods at exorbitant prices. If AfCFTA is to be Africa’s bridge to economic sovereignty, then its leaders must have the boldness to cross it.

the end of foreign aid: a blessing in disguise?

For decades, Africa has relied on foreign aid, particularly from the US through USAID and other agencies.

While such assistance has provided temporary relief, it has also created an unhealthy dependency.

Now, with America increasingly turning inward to focus on domestic policies,

Africa faces an inevitable reality: the end of aid as it once knew it.

This is not a tragedy. It is a wake-up call.

Just as a child must one day stop relying on their parents, Africa must break free from dependency.

Foreign aid has rarely been given without strings attached.

It has influenced policies, dictated economic directions, and in many cases, kept African nations in cycles of controlled development rather than true independence.

With the reduction of aid, Africa has a unique opportunity to focus on self-reliance.

This means strengthening intra-African trade, developing local industries, and prioritising policies that favour sustainable growth rather than short-term relief.

The time has come to transition from a continent that receives to a continent that creates.

a call to reset the african clock

The path to Africa First is not an easy one. It demands difficult choices. It requires leadership that values long-term transformation over short-term political survival. It calls for citizens to demand accountability and take responsibility for their economic destiny.

A borrowed clock never tells the right time. If Africa does not reset its clock, it will forever be told what time it is by others.

The longer we delay, the more opportunities slip through our fingers.

The world is moving forward. America is choosing America First. China is pursuing China First. The European Union is strengthening its economic bloc.

Africa must ask itself: Will we finally choose Africa First, or will we remain trapped in the shadows of others’ priorities?

conclusion: writing africa’s next chapter

Africa must choose between remaining an economic spectator or becoming a major global player. If it continues to operate in silos, it will forever be at the mercy of others.

But with a united vision, a shared market, and strategic leadership, Africa can redefine its own destiny.

A clock that is never reset will forever be out of sync with reality.

Africa’s time has been stolen, delayed and manipulated for too long.

But the hands of fate remain within our grasp.

The time to turn back the broken hourglass is now.

The writer is a globally celebrated thought leader, Chartered Director, industrial engineer, supply chain management expert, modern-day Pan-Africanist, and social entrepreneur