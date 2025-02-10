Previous article: Turning back the broken hourglass: africa first or america first: whose time will truly be well spent?

NPP’s ‘we have the men’, new NDC

Richmond Keelson Opinion Feb - 10 - 2025 , 09:57 6 minutes read

At the inception of Ghana’s Fourth Republic, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) cultivated a reputation as the party of celebrated intellectuals, encapsulated in the popular refrain, “We have the men.”

This perception was fuelled by fierce opposition to Jerry John Rawlings’ December 31, 1981, revolution, and his transition from military rule to democratic governance.

As resentment towards the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC)—and later the National Democratic Congress(NDC)—intensified, the NPP positioned itself as the natural alternative, emphasising intellectual superiority.

Notably, groups associated with good governance, including sections of the media, largely refrained from scrutinising the NPP’s self-proclaimed dominance in intellectualism.

Instead, they accepted it as an unquestionable truth, often motivated more by an intense aversion to Rawlings than by any empirical evidence.

For many, Rawlings’s transition from military to civilian leadership represented an unwelcome consolidation of power at a time when some individuals and groups had anticipated his departure from the political scene.

As a result, the impressive intellectual credentials of key figures within the NDC were largely overlooked.

Stalwarts such as Dr Obed Asamoah, J.H. Owusu Acheampong, Usifu Ali, Huudu Yahaya, Kwamena Ahwoi, Ato Ahwoi, Tsatsu Tsikata, Kwesi Botchwey, Kwame Peprah, Kofi Totobi Quakyi, Emma Mitchell, Christine Amoako-Nuamah, Shirley Ayitey, Faustina Nelson, Augustus Goozie Tanoh, Kyerekyie Opoku, and Dr David Percy were rarely acknowledged as fitting into the NPP’s so-called “we have the men” category.

Perhaps their only perceived "crime" was their association with Rawlings and their role in sustaining his leadership.

Otherwise, how could one ignore the intellectual depth of figures, such as, Dr Obed Asamoah, who earned his doctorate in law in the United States and played a pivotal role in Ghanaian politics from the 1960s until his retirement?

The same applies to Tsatsu Tsikata, Kwesi Botchwey—the longest-serving Finance Minister—the Ahwoi brothers, and the next generation of NDC intellectuals, including Goozie Tanoh, Kyerekyie Opoku, Mijie Barnor, and Osei-Wusu.

Yet, public praise was disproportionately reserved for individuals from the United Party (UP) tradition and its successor, the NPP.

Their frontline figures such as J.H. Mensah, Dr Dzanie Selby, Dr Safo Adu, Prof. Albert Adu Boahen, Peter Ala Adjetey, Samuel Odoi-Sykes, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, J.A. Kufuor, Jake Obetsebi-Lamptey, Kofi Konadu Apraku, and Yaw Osafo-Maafo were heralded as Ghana’s foremost thinkers.

This selective recognition shaped political discourse, reinforcing the NPP’s branding as the party of intellectualism while sidelining equally distinguished minds within the NDC.

NPP’s narrative

The NPP’s figures gained greater prominence in Ghana’s highly charged political landscape due to their vocal agitation, both at home and abroad.

Their assertiveness, which became particularly evident after the 1992 Stolen Verdict—when the NPP rejected the results of the Fourth Republic’s maiden elections—persisted until their eventual victory in 2000. Over time, this narrative was weaponised against the NDC, creating the false impression that the party lacked intellectual depth and reputable figures.

However, as the NPP and its allies—particularly within some traditional media organisations—continued to engage in intellectual dishonesty, the increasing attraction of the NDC went largely unnoticed, receiving little recognition or fanfare during the tenure of Presidents John Atta Mills and John Mahama.

It was during this period that names, such as, Martey Newman, Alex Segbefia, Haruna Iddrisu, Alban Bagbin, Martin Amidu, Alex Tettey-Enyo, Albert Abongo, and John Tia became household names.

A new generation of intellectuals also emerged, including Hannah Serwa Tetteh, Prosper Douglas Bani, Seth Terkper, Kwesi Ahwoi, Mark Owen Woyongo, Benjamin Kunbuor, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, and Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang—individuals of remarkable academic and professional integrity.

Many of them gained prominence during President Mahama’s first term but received little recognition due to the NPP’s entrenched and often misleading narrative of “we have the men.”

But which men exactly? The NDC has been in opposition for the past eight years, yet it continues to attract some of Ghana’s brightest young intellectuals.

Today, President Mahama finds himself spoiled for choice in assembling what may be one of the most competent teams in Ghana’s recent political history.

While Haruna Iddrisu brings experience to the table, he remains young and appears to be the fulcrum around which the new NDC revolves.

Renaissance:

The party also boasts individuals with strong academic credentials and extensive public service experience. Dr Omane Boamah, the Minister of Defence, exemplifies this blend of intellectual depth and expertise, as do Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, Naa Momo Lartey, Gilbert Kenneth Adjei, and Dr Frank Amoakohene.

Additionally, a dynamic wave of rising political figures—including Samuel Nettey George (Gyata), Okudzeto Ablakwa, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, John Abdulai Jinapor, George Opare Addo (Pablo), and Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare—is shaping the NDC’s future.

And that’s just the visible front—one can only imagine the calibre of individuals operating behind the scenes at the Office of the President. Let’s go through them: Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Stanislav Xoese Dogbe, Nana Oye Bampoe, Seth Terkper, Professor Francis Dodoo, Larry Gbevlo Lartey, Nana Yaa Jantuah, Beatrice Annanfio, Shamima Muslim, and Professor Kwaku Danso Boafo.

Can anyone truly dismiss these individuals as mere political footnotes?

They bring a diverse mix of professional expertise and intellectual acumen—credentials that would be the envy of even their fiercest political rivals.



Formidable team

And what about the Office of the Vice-President, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang?

The selection of her staff came as a shock to many who continue to be misled by the NPP’s false narrative.

Alex Percival Segbefia, Mrs Alberta Graham, Professor Theresah Ennin, Ms Daniella Mavis Mathias, and Dr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo bring both strength and experience to support the highly revered Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Ghana’s first female Vice-President.

Their efforts are further complemented by Prof. Sharif Mahmud Khalid, Dr Hamza Zakaria, Ms Mansa Amoah Awuah, Dr Miriam Rahinatu Iddrisu, and Maame Amma Pratt.

The NDC has also attracted a distinguished group of intellectuals such as Prof. Kobby Mensah, Prof. Ransford Gyampo, Dr Ransford Abbey, and Victoria Emefa Hardcastle, all part of a new generation of appointees restoring what the party may have lost due to the NPP’s misleading political tactics.

New chapter

Assembling such crème de la crème of professionals does not, on its own, guarantee success for the President Mahama-led administration.

However, the emphasis placed on their achievements suggests they are well-positioned to deliver and reshape governance.

They represent a second coming—a "second JJ" in the making—from Jerry John to John & Jane.

For now, the NDC can take pride in its evolving image, all made possible by the fourth John to ascend to Ghana’s highest office.

Ontario, Canada