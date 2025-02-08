Next article: We Sing What We Believe: Holding Fast to Our Heritage

The need to undo

Lawrence Darmani Opinion Feb - 08 - 2025 , 09:57 4 minutes read

I was writing on my laptop when I decided to increase the font size of the article from 12 points to 14 points for efficient editing.

Absent-mindedly, instead of selecting 14 on the menu bar, I unconsciously typed 14 on the keyboard. Instantly, my script was gone, leaving the figure 14 in place of my article.

For a moment, I panicked, because to rewrite a lost manuscript is dreadful. Every writer hates that terrible situation when we lose what we’ve written and have to redo it.

But there was no problem—thanks to the “undo” key on the computer keyboard. All I needed to do was hit the “undo” key or control-z and my manuscript was instantly restored.

Smudges and stains

The incident kept me thinking: not many things in life, once they’ve been done (or said), can be undone with a simple “undo” or control-z key without leaving a trace.

Today, rubber erasers and correcting fluids are archaic, thanks to the computer. Those early erasing agents always left untidy smudges and stains anyway, so good riddance to them.

One careless statement can remain in people’s hearts and minds for a long time like indelible ink. Since we all have past mistakes, don’t we wish we had an “undo” key with which to permanently erase past wrongdoings?

At the vetting

Take the ongoing ministerial nominee vetting for example. The fact that some nominees are drilled for hours demonstrates the gravity of the exercise.

At the vetting, past conducts are brought to light, statements made in public (and in private) are re-enacted or restated, videos and audios are replayed, conversations thought to be forgotten are remembered, and social media records are pulled up and submitted in evidence.

As the vetting progressed, I felt if a nominee had the privilege of an “undo” or control-z key, they could just hit on it and the past records would be erased. But, no, that couldn’t be.

In this scary Internet technology age, divine scrutiny is not required to pull up past chronicles by audio or video. Such archives are easily available almost instantly.

Make an unguarded statement about anybody and social media stores it on the Internet.

If one application software deletes it, another can restore it. Years later, that stored-up information could resurface to hunt us.

Scripture predictions

Centuries ago, the Scriptures predicted this “social media” phenomenon.

Dr Luke reported: “There is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed, and nothing concealed that will not be known or brought out into the open” (Luke 8:17).

As if that was not enough, he reported again, “Therefore whatever you have spoken in the dark will be heard in the light, and what you have whispered in an inner room will be proclaimed on the housetops” (Luke 12:2).

The tax collector-turned apostle, Matthew, also recorded: “But I say to you that every idle word that men shall speak, they shall give account thereof in the day of judgement” (Matthew 12:36).

Whether during vetting or in a courtroom or “in the day of judgement” as Matthew declares, our deeds are being recorded to be pulled up as evidence against us—or to exonerate us.

How to undo

Human beings are bound to hurt one another as we live and work together, just as we make mistakes when we write or type on the computer.

What “undo” or control-z mechanism is available to help us overcome our differences, just as we correct the mistakes we make when we type?

I believe that the “undo” keys include admitting our mistakes, apologising, withdrawing our words in retrospect and asking for forgiveness. To do this, we must subdue our pride and egos.

During the week, we witnessed these “undo” keys demonstrated by leaders of our parliament. “I’m sorry”, “I apologise”, “I regret”, “forgive me”, “You’re pardoned” and other “undo” measures were copiously dished out.

How beautiful! How nice! There is no law against such good-naturedness.

No doubt, there will be smudges and stains, but these human relations keys help to undo misdemeanours and clear the way for consensus building towards development.

Everlasting cleansing

We sometimes forget that our wrongdoing is against God Almighty not just against human beings.

Fortunately, God, like the father of the prodigal son, is always waiting for us to return “home” to him.

Even here, the “undo” key is to act like the prodigal son who repented, returned to his father, asked for forgiveness and humbly submitted to his father’s welcome.

We have a better cleansing agent that lasts forever.

When we acknowledge our wrongdoing and ask for forgiveness, God not only forgives us but also “the blood of Jesus his son cleanses us from all sins” (1 John 1:7-9; John 3:).

This divine cleansing does not leave smudges and stains; neither does it leave regrets or doubts.

The writer is a publisher, author, writer-trainer and CEO of Step Publishers.

E-mail: lawrence.darmani@gmail.com