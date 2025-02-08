Fixing Accra filth: Leverage on massive confidence, MPs to lead constituents

Vicky WIreko Opinion Feb - 08 - 2025

If there is one key call to leverage the massive confidence exhibited by constituencies to the call for resetting Ghana, I see it written clearly in actionable boldness without any equivocation, a clarion call to fix the capital’s filth once and for all.

Admittedly, fixing the overwhelming filth that has engulfed Accra has been a tough call for past administrations. Whatever the problem has been, it remains a hard nut that needs to be cracked, no matter the degree of hardness.

Repeatedly, community health experts have reminded citizens, especially whenever there is a disease outbreak that a healthy environment is closely linked to a better health.

Overwhelming confidence

That is why one believes if there was any one opportunity to get it all set and free from our woes, it is now.

With all the rhetoric about receiving “overwhelming confidence” from the “good people of Ghana,” the time to utilise that confidence and not let it go waste started from midnight of January 7, 2025 when members of the ninth Parliament were sworn into office.

One would reference MPs in this charge because, after all, they were the ones who came to the “good people” of Ghana for power to fix and power the reset agenda.

How good it would be for them to go back to the people on a thank you tour and with banners and billboards, declare victory over the old age filth starting with constituencies in Greater Accra.

Picking on the disgusting state of the Kaneshie Market, which is a daily route for me, it has taken just one hour of rainfall last Sunday afternoon to remind everyone, including police officers who are constantly there checking on road traffic compliance, that the good people of Ghana are yearning for the eyesore of piles of rubbish that piles up every day, to be cleared.

One is probably speaking for all the major markets in Accra.

Attitudes, behaviours

It may be true to admit that two critical contributory factors to all the filth one observes in our communities are the irritating attitude and condemnable behaviours of some of the “good people” residing or working in the communities.

It has been a daily battle for me, in the last few weeks, hosting some workmen in my compound. Littering and non-compliant with dropping of rubbish in a bin is not part of their DNA. They hear not and they see not, even with the reminder that a litter bin is within their reach.

The deplorable attitude is well ingrained in some and words alone may not achieve the desired results.

That is why one would propose for the Ministry of Local Government, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, powered by all the 30 MPs or so and who benefitted from the “overwhelming mandate”, to leverage and lead the battle of a clean city.

Collectively, they should vigorously pursue and take advantage of the confidence the “good people” of Greater Accra Region have reposed in this administration by voting massively for the resetting agenda of His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama.

Their lead should spur on a “Thank you” campaign, even larger than their campaigns before the election of last December and from all the constituencies, with shovels, brooms Wellington boots, gloves and dust bins, aim to rid Accra of filth.

It is gratifying to hear that a Clean City Campaign is in the offing to name and celebrate on a regular basis, the cleanest constituency in Accra.

The cleanest should not only be for filth but also for orderliness in terms of unsightly littering of kiosks and other structures as well as good roads.

The rewards for achievement should be attractive including wide publicity, for applause.

As one commends the laudable idea, one would also like to suggest that the campaign should also name and shame the dirtiest constituency and who their MP is to serve as pressure on better achievement next time.

Though a clean community or city is a collective responsibility, there should always be someone to own and lead it.

That is why one is laying it at the doorstep of those who would benefit most in terms of propaganda to win the next election.

The period of honeymoon is on. It is a season to take advantage of the goodwill that exists to work even harder and show the people how much they are appreciated.

Keeping communities clean and tidy is achievable if responsible leaders take charge.

Let the seeds cast on good soil germinate, take deeper roots and bear fruit in hundred folds as we embark on a goodwill clean city campaign on the back of an overwhelming mandate that could position our cities, enviable.



Writer’s E-mail: vickywirekoandoh@yahoo.com.