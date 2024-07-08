Featured

The journalistic tightrope: Balancing confidentiality and maintaining connections

Daniel Oduro Opinion Jul - 08 - 2024 , 09:49

Journalism, a powerful calling, can touch lives and ignite transformative change when practised with unwavering dedication.

Advertisement

In Ghana, a journalist's career thrives on dependable sources — the lifeblood of the profession. Trustworthiness, safeguarding the anonymity of sources, and publishing stories without revealing confidential information are crucial.

Mastering this art allows journalists to maintain friendships and connections, ensuring longevity and success. Conversely, indiscretion leads to a short-lived career; thus, discretion is key.

Relationships with sources and friends are vital in uncovering truths that shape public discourse. Built on trust, reliability, and strong ethical behaviour, these relationships are essential.

Balancing publishing stories, addressing critical issues, and maintaining source confidentiality requires creativity, dedication, and integrity. Great journalists use secure communication channels, understand legal protections, and are transparent with sources about intentions and potential risks.

Trust, earned through consistent and ethical behaviour, is paramount. By handling information carefully, regularly checking in with sources, and prioritising their safety and anonymity, journalists can build a supportive network that endures.

Over time, journalism transcends merely telling stories. The true art lies in safeguarding those who trust you, protecting their secrets while nurturing professional relationships.

Mastering this balance preserves the profession's integrity and amplifies the lasting impact of stories. This commitment to confidentiality and trust defines a journalist's legacy, ensuring the truth is revealed and respected.

Maintaining confidentiality

Confidentiality is journalism's lifeblood. Protecting the identity of sources at all costs involves using secure communication channels and avoiding sensitive discussions in public.

Modern communication is rife with potential breaches — emails can be hacked, phone conversations tapped, and public places have prying eyes. Encryption tools and secure messaging apps are invaluable. A single breach can jeopardise a source and tarnish a journalist's reputation.

Legal protections

Familiarising oneself with Ghana's legal protections is crucial. Laws like the Right to Information Act, 2019 (ACT 989) and the Ghanaian Constitution emphasise press freedom and source protection.

Institutions like the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) advocate for these protections and support journalists navigating the legal terrain. Ghana's tradition of press freedom provides a supportive environment, but staying informed about rights and protections is essential. Article 162 of the Constitution guarantees media freedom, and the Whistleblower Act 2006 (ACT 720) protects those disclosing information in the public interest.

Building trust gradually

Building trust with potential sources is a gradual process requiring time, patience, and unwavering ethical commitment. Trust is earned through consistent, transparent actions demonstrating reliability and integrity. Clearly communicating intentions and potential risks helps in building trust and managing expectations, ensuring sources feel secure and valued.

In my early days, I learned the value of patience and relationship nurturing. Regular, casual conversations with a corporate source focused on understanding their world and building a genuine connection.

Over time, this approach paid off when the source entrusted me with a major corporate malfeasance story. Trust, built through consistent and respectful engagement, proved invaluable and opened doors to further revelations.

Maintaining and deepening relationships is crucial. Regular follow-ups, even without immediate information needs, show that the relationship is valued beyond transactions. For instance, discussing industry trends or catching up with sources reinforced bonds and ensured they felt comfortable sharing new leads.

Challenges are inevitable. Some sources may be sceptical or reluctant to share sensitive information. Overcoming this requires demonstrating commitment to anonymity and showing empathy towards concerns.

In one case, I gained a whistleblower's trust by explaining protection measures and sharing past success examples in safeguarding sources.

Being there when it matters also builds trust. During a political scandal, a previously minor tip source reached out with crucial information due to our established trust and my consistent ethical behaviour. This led to a groundbreaking report.

Trust is journalism's currency. Investing in relationships through transparency, consistency, and respect cultivates a network of reliable sources, enriching reporting and upholding journalistic integrity.

Advertisement

Challenges

National security claims pose significant threats to protecting journalistic sources. Governments may justify invasive measures under national security, undermining source confidentiality.

Surveillance, legal coercion, and physical threats loom over journalists uncovering truth. Modern communication technologies, though convenient, are vulnerable to interception and monitoring, complicating source protection.

In Ghana, journalists face unique challenges in protecting sources but they must balance the public's right to know with source protection. Building a supportive network is essential. Cultivating trusted sources and friends requires consistent effort and a reputation for reliability.

Transparency, respect, and ethical behaviour are keystones. Over years, my dedication to these principles has paid off, with sources often becoming long-term allies providing critical insights.

Advertisement

This network has been instrumental in major stories impacting public discourse.

Journalist associations like the GJA offer legal support and advocacy, shielding journalists and their sources from undue pressure. Legal and ethical dilemmas are inherent in the profession.

Balancing source protection with the public's right to know is challenging. Adhering to strong ethical standards and leveraging legal protections help journalists navigate these dilemmas.

Conclusion

In pursuing journalistic excellence, maintaining relationships with friends and sources requires trust, professionalism, and ethical integrity. Through transparency, confidentiality protection, and ethical navigation, journalists can cultivate strong, lasting relationships with sources.

Advertisement

Ethical journalism strengthens democratic society by ensuring truth is uncovered and shared responsibly. A journalist mastering this balance builds a career, earning public and peer respect and trust. Institutions like the GJA, legal protections, and trusted colleague networks support journalists in their duties without fear of undue repercussions.

The goal is not just getting the story but building a trustworthy, respectful, and ethical reputation. This approach ensures career longevity and upholds journalism's values. Aspiring journalists should embrace these principles, understanding that their work shapes a fair, informed society.

By holding steadfast to these values, journalists can leave a lasting impact, fostering a culture of truth and accountability for generations.

The writer is a journalist.