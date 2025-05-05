The inconvenient truth: Unearthing Africa’s hidden triumphs, trials

Professor Douglas Boateng Opinion May - 05 - 2025 , 09:57 7 minutes read

In the vibrant and dynamic landscape of Africa, journalism holds a sacred responsibility.

It does not merely report facts, it helps shape how societies perceive themselves, how generations are moulded, and how futures are imagined.

Yet amid this power, an inconvenient truth persists: much of African journalism, especially its investigative strand, has become deeply skewed towards darkness, often neglecting the light.

As an unapologetic modern-day Pan-Africanist and social entrepreneur deeply invested in the continent’s long-term development, I recognise the critical role of investigative journalism.

It unmasks corruption, uncovers injustice, and holds power accountable.

These are noble functions that cannot be discounted. But I also observe a painful gap.

Why is so little attention given to the stories of hope, progress, and people and communities striving against odds and succeeding?

Why is the good so often ignored or buried beneath layers of sensational negativity?

Investigative journalism has been, and must continue to be, the torch that exposes rot and injustice.

Yet if that torch is never turned towards stories of hope, resilience, innovation, and integrity, we risk painting a false and despairing portrait of our societies.

When journalism tells only of tragedy and corruption, it slowly tears apart the social fabric rather than mending it.

In this digital age, where young minds are inundated with narratives of decay, it is not surprising that many lose faith in the system.

The media often shapes the dreams of the next generation.

If it only shows what is broken, it inadvertently says: nothing can be fixed.

But journalism, at its finest, is not just a mirror but a map.

It must reflect who we are and show where we can go.

Throughout history, some journalists have embodied this dual role with profound integrity.

Take Allister Sparks, whose brave reporting during apartheid South Africa uncovered deep injustices but also spotlighted the enduring spirit of those who resisted.

Sparks wielded truth like a scalpel, not just to cut, but to heal.

He proved that journalism can confront power and still uplift the human soul.

Towering figure

The legendary Elizabeth Ohene is another towering figure.

Her fearless reporting during Ghana’s turbulent years balanced sharp critique with intellectual clarity.

Through her columns and commentary, she became more than a journalist; she became a public educator.

A nation’s conscience. Her work reminds us that journalism is not only about headlines but about heritage.

Kwaku Sakyi Addo, too, brought storytelling home.

His ability to narrate complex issues with cultural sensitivity and poetic rhythm shows how journalism can echo in the hearts of the people.

He didn’t just report, he translated reality into meaning. That is journalism that educates and empowers.

Globally, others stand out. Bob Woodward’s legendary work on the Watergate scandal not only shook the American political establishment; it also restored faith in journalism as a pillar of democracy.

Edward R. Murrow’s broadcasts during World War II didn’t merely inform; they inspired courage.

Ruth Weiss, with her deep commitment to chronicling Southern Africa’s struggles, showed that journalism can become a tool of advocacy and historical preservation.

These names matter not because they were perfect, but because they used their pens to plant seeds, not just expose weeds.

And herein lies another inconvenient truth: In Africa, many of our journalists have the talent, the reach, and the credibility to shift narratives.

But too many are caged by editorial policies, political fears, or market pressures that feed only on the salacious and the scandalous.

We cannot build a hopeful continent on a steady diet of doom.

Positive journalism

Yet, I must also acknowledge the positive journalism that has quietly inspired me and countless others.

As a practising engineer and researcher in industrial and value chain governance, I remember reading stories about innovation in Kenya’s tech space, rising solar microgrids in Rwanda, and local health heroes transforming villages in northern Ghana.

These were not grand headlines, but they ignited a fire within me.

They provided proof that change was possible and that progress was not solely a Western export but a local birthright.

There is a special place in nation-building for what some call “affirmative investigative journalism.”

This is not public relations; it is not blind cheerleading. It is truth-telling with balance.

It means investigating not only how a policy failed but also how a different approach succeeded.

It means exposing not only leaders who looted but also civil servants who delivered against all odds.

As the legendary Ghanaian journalist Cameron Duodu once said, “The pen may be mightier than the sword, but only if it writes the truth with purpose.”

African journalism needs this shift, not in ethics but in emphasis.

Our stories are not just tales of colonisation, corruption and coups; they are also stories of courage, culture and communities that rise each day, determined to do better.

When journalism nurtures the seed of hope, it cultivates a generation of dreamers, doers, and difference-makers.

Integrating data-driven journalism into African media has significantly improved the depth and impact of reporting across the continent.

By utilising data analysis and visualisation, journalists have been able to uncover hidden patterns, expose corruption, and inform public discourse with greater accuracy.

In South Africa, the Gupta Leaks investigation highlighted data-driven journalism's power.

Data scientists worked with investigative journalists to analyse leaked emails, revealing significant state capture and corruption tied to the Gupta family and government officials.

This approach provided clear evidence that sparked public outcry and legal actions.

The Africa Women Journalism Project (AWJP), a women-led initiative, investigated COVID-19 spending in Kenya, Uganda, and Nigeria.

The project uncovered mismanagement of health service funds, prompting calls for transparency and accountability.

Impactful projects

Africa Uncensored, a Kenyan investigative journalism organisation, used data journalism for impactful projects.

Their documentary “The Profiteers” examined money flow from South Sudan’s government to Nairobi bank accounts, revealing financial networks that fuelled conflict.

The project illuminated complex corruption schemes through financial data analysis and data visualisation.

These examples underscore the transformative role of data journalism in Africa.

By harnessing data, journalists uncover truths, foster informed citizenry and promote accountability.

As data-driven journalism continues to evolve, it holds the promise of further strengthening democratic processes and societal development across the continent.

The future of journalism in Africa depends on our collective commitment: journalists, citizens, policymakers, and media houses alike.

We must encourage and reward those who dare to tell the whole story.

We must support platforms that showcase African excellence and local resilience.

And we must educate our youth to read beyond the chaos and seek the clarity hidden in the margins.

To the media fraternity, this is not a condemnation.

It is a call; a clarion call. To balance critique with celebration.

To ensure that while the watchman sounds the alarm, he also points to safety.

For journalism that does not inspire, ultimately expires.

Let us be reminded that storytelling is nation-building.

It is legacy-making.

And the journalist is a nation’s memory keeper.

When they forget to celebrate what is good, they dim the light that guides the future.

Let journalism be our mirror and our map.

It should reflect who we are while revealing the incredible possibilities of what we can become.

Now is the time for Africa’s media to redefine its legacy, not by turning away from the truth but by broadening it.

Let’s share the stories of our suffering, but let’s make sure the stories of our resilience are heard just as loudly.

In this balance, nations truly find their souls.

Let the final word not only be one of despair, but also one of hope, dignity and destiny.

The writer is an Engineer