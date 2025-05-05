Next article: The father Ghana never had

Life after 4 years

May - 05 - 2025

Elections in Ghana are often a spectacle — a mix of high-stakes campaigning, impassioned supporters and a wave of promises that sweep through the country like a whirlwind.

Political candidates become overnight celebrities, suddenly surrounded by a convoy of gleaming vehicles, thick layers of security and a retinue of sycophants who sing their praises as if they were royalty.

They speak with a certain air of untouchability, carry themselves with exaggerated confidence, and often forget the very people whose votes brought them to power: the ordinary Ghanaians.

History

But history has always had a way of reminding us that power is transient.

The high-pitched euphoria that surrounds a political victory is usually short-lived.

After four years — just four — the same system that elevated politicians to grandeur draws the curtain and demands accountability.

The sirens go silent. The once-unapproachable politician now knocks on the gates of communities with dusty shoes and humble smiles, pleading for another chance.

This is the reality of life after four years.

Ghana’s political landscape is filled with lessons that serve as a reminder to every politician, crony, supporter and friend: the throne is not forever.

Ask the once-mighty Members of Parliament who failed to return to Parliament after just one term.

Ask those who were greeted with rousing applause at their inauguration, but exited amidst boos, protests and voter apathy.

One doesn't need to look far to find practical examples. In the 2020 elections, over 40 incumbent MPs, mostly from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), lost their seats.

Many had underestimated the growing dissatisfaction in their constituencies.

They had embraced power and ignored the people.

Town roads remained untarred, school projects abandoned and health centres under-resourced; however, flashy billboards screamed of progress.

The electorate had had enough.

It is worth indicating that in 2016, some Members of Parliament from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who were once seen as the voices of the masses were equally shown the exit when they failed to meet the expectations of the very people they claimed to represent.

Their lofty speeches and partisan posturing did not shield them from the democratic sword wielded by the ordinary voter.

These outcomes are not mere statistics.

They are a loud message: the people are watching, and they remember.

It is, therefore, disheartening to observe how some politicians and their associates treat Ghanaians with disdain once they ascend to power.

The arrogance with which dissent is met, the blatant disregard for opposing views, and the weaponisation of state security against critics — these actions chip away at the democratic ideals we claim to uphold.

Being in government should never become a licence for impunity or a platform to humiliate political opponents and disregard the populace.

Supporters, too, must take heed. Blind loyalty to politicians often leads to the erosion of truth.

The tendency to justify wrongs simply because “our party is in power” has weakened the moral fabric of our democracy.

Some supporters go as far as insulting elders, respected professionals, and even religious leaders simply because they critique the government.

But what happens when the tides turn? When the government changes?

Will you be proud of your actions?

And to families and friends of politicians, this is also your message.

Be the voice of reason when your brother, sister, husband, or child finds themselves in power.

Don’t enable their excesses; remind them that humility and service are the true marks of leadership.

After all, when the dust settles and power slips away, it is the ordinary people, not the convoy, who will remain.

Maturing

Ghana’s democracy is maturing, and with it comes an electorate that is more discerning than ever.

No amount of propaganda or last-minute generosity can mask the stench of neglect, arrogance or incompetence.

The voters have tasted change, and they now know that they hold the power to hire and fire.

To every politician and political hopeful: remember that the courtesies, applause and protection you enjoy today are on lease.

They expire in four years.

Be guided in how you treat the electorates.



