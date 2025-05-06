Preserving Ghana’s cultural heritage in a modern world

Anane Agyei Opinion May - 06 - 2025 , 09:57 4 minutes read

Ghana is endowed with a rich cultural heritage rooted in centuries-old traditions, indigenous knowledge systems and communal values.

From vibrant festivals and traditional governance to diverse languages and artistic expressions, Ghanaian culture is a crucial part of national identity.

However, rapid globalisation and modernisation pose significant challenges. While new forms of progress are inevitable, safeguarding Ghana’s cultural identity is crucial to ensuring that tradition evolves alongside modernity in a mutually enriching manner.

Significance

Culture is the foundation of identity as it shapes worldviews and reinforces a sense of belonging. In Ghana, culture is expressed through language, chieftaincy, folklore, music, dance and cuisine and serves as vital links between past, present and future generations.

A key pillar of Ghanaian culture is the chieftaincy institution, where traditional rulers act as custodians of customs, conflict mediators, and agents of development.

The numerous festivals in Ghana, including Kwafie, Akwasidae, Damba, Homowo, Kundum and Hogbetsotso unite communities and serve as platforms for historical education and cultural continuity.

Equally important is language, with Ghana boasting over 80 indigenous languages, each carrying unique history and wisdom.

However, the dominance of English in education and official communication has contributed to a decline in the use of local languages, especially among the youth.

If this trend persists, many indigenous languages risk extinction, along with their embedded cultural knowledge.

Ghana’s artistic heritage is also remarkable. From kente weaving and adinkra symbolism to wood carving and bead-making, Ghanaian craftsmanship reflects a deep cultural ethos.

Unfortunately, these traditions face neglect as modern preferences lean towards mass-produced foreign goods.

Challenges

While modernisation has brought economic and technological advancement, it has also contributed to cultural decline.

Key factors threatening Ghana’s cultural heritage include:

Western influence and globalisation—The spread of Western values through television, social media and entertainment has significantly influenced lifestyle choices.

Western fashion, music, and food have become dominant, reducing the everyday use of traditional attire.

Urbanisation and changing lifestyles—The shift from communal living to individualistic lifestyles has weakened traditional support systems, such as the extended family.

This decline has reduced oral storytelling and mentorship, key methods of passing down cultural values.

English remains the primary medium of instruction in schools, with many parents discouraging their children from speaking local languages.

If this trend continues, indigenous languages may fade, along with the history and wisdom they carry.

Decline of traditional arts and crafts—Many artisans struggle to sustain their crafts due to limited patronage and competition from imported alternatives.

Without support, traditional craftsmanship risks fading into obscurity.

Strategies, cultural preservation—Despite these challenges, Ghana can safeguard its cultural heritage through the following means:

Promoting indigenous languages—Educational institutions should integrate bilingual learning to ensure indigenous languages are taught alongside English.

Media platforms should also prioritise local languages in programming to foster fluency.

Strengthening institutions

Traditional rulers must collaborate with governmental and cultural organisations to document oral histories, promote cultural tourism, and preserve significant traditional rites and festivals.

Integrating cultural education into the school curriculum—Schools should place greater emphasis on Ghanaian proverbs, folklore, traditional governance systems, and indigenous art.

Instilling cultural appreciation from an early age will foster a sense of pride and identity among young Ghanaians.

As K A Busia aptly stated, 'The quintessence of every country’s culture is what is expressed in its values of truth, beauty, goodness, and active human sympathy.

A teacher whose foremost task it is to transmit this must himself have a clear conception of it.'

This underscores the vital role of educators in not only imparting cultural heritage but also embodying and articulating its significance to future generations.

Ghana’s cultural heritage offers immense potential for tourism development.

Festivals, historic sites, and indigenous crafts can attract both local and international visitors.

Initiatives such as the Year of Return have already demonstrated the global appeal of Ghanaian culture.

Leveraging

In an era dominated by digital platforms, technology can serve as a powerful tool for cultural preservation.

Digital platforms can showcase Ghanaian culture to a global audience.

Digital archives of oral histories and folklore can also help preserve indigenous knowledge.

The government and private sector should invest in artisans through funding schemes and creative hubs.

Encouraging the youth to take an interest in traditional crafts will ensure continuity and innovation in Ghana’s artistic heritage.

Ghana’s cultural heritage is a treasure that connects us to our roots and shapes who we are.

While modernisation poses challenges, it also presents opportunities to reinforce our identity.

Our culture is not just history; it is the heartbeat of our identity and progress.

The writer is a Transnational Cultural Communication/Development Consultant, Writer and Doctoral Candidate at the Institute of African Studies, University of Ghana, Legon.

E-mail: ananeagyei@yahoo.com