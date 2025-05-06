My father's selfless journey to save his brother – Lawyer J.B. Limann's story

Featured

Junaid Limann May - 06 - 2025

A Tribute to the Man Above All Others: The Unbreakable Bond

Written by Junaid Limann

So of course, I am a film addict.

Some of the most powerful stories ever told are not just about good versus evil — they are about family.

Think of Supernatural, a TV series I have been a fan of, where Sam and Dean Winchester face death, demons, and destiny side by side, always choosing each other over everything else.

Or The Vampire Diaries, where the Salvatore brothers, despite lifetimes of conflict and sacrifice, always find their way back to one another.

These stories are memorable not because of the supernatural elements, but because of the fierce, unbreakable bond between two brothers.

That same kind of bond existed between my father, J.B. Limann, and his older brother, Dr. Hilla Limann, the President of Ghana.

Their relationship wasn’t crafted by Hollywood writers — it was forged in the fires of real-world adversity, political upheaval, and personal sacrifice.

And like those iconic fictional brothers, they stood together when it mattered most.

In 1979, Ghana was in turmoil, marked by political upheaval, shifting allegiances, and a longing for a brighter future.

Amidst this chaos, my father, J.B. Limann, a determined law student in the UK, was preparing to pursue his master's in law at Lincolnshire College.

Having recently earned his Bachelor of Laws degree and been called to the Bar in the UK, he was poised for greatness.

Meanwhile, his older brother, Dr. Hilla Limann, had taken office as the President of Ghana. Dr. Limann inherited a nation in shambles, reeling from economic collapse, two recent coups, and deep-seated mistrust in government.

Despite these challenges, he remained committed to restoring Ghana's dignity and independence.

In late 1981, Dr. Limann made a surprise visit to the UK purposely to attend the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana, seeking refuge with my father.

With a heavy heart, he confided in my father about the looming threats, untrustworthy allies, and whispered plans for a potential overthrow.

He asked my father to make a monumental sacrifice: abandon his studies and return to Ghana as an integral part of his government. My father, with unwavering loyalty, agreed to his brother's request.

However, fate had other plans. On December 31, 1981, news broke that Dr. Limann had been overthrown by Jerry Rawlings, the same man who had previously handed him power. Rawlings' return to power thrust Ghana back under military rule.

My father was left stunned, angry, and stranded in the UK. He soon learned that his brother had been imprisoned on charges of causing financial loss to the state.

Determined to act, my father traveled to Nigeria, where he joined forces with Dr. Limann's allies to devise a plan to free his brother.

Disguised and using a counterfeit passport, my father bravely crossed the border into Ghana. Although he managed to meet with a high-ranking general, their efforts to rescue Dr. Limann were ultimately thwarted.

It wasn't until President Shehu Shagari of Nigeria intervened that Jerry Rawlings agreed to release Dr. Limann, albeit under house arrest hence the stoppage of sale from Nigeria to Ghana and the force able return to Ghana of all illegal Ghanaian immigrants in Nigeria.

My father remained in Nigeria, granted asylum to live and work there. He went on to pass the Nigerian Bar exams and establish a successful law practice.

In 1998, following Dr. Limann's death, my father returned to Ghana, assuming the chieftaincy as the Paramount Chief of Gwollu.

He later served as a Council of State member and served Ghana under various capacities.

My father's life was a testament to duty, sacrifice, and resilience. He passed away on May 2, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of courage, integrity, and profound love for Ghana.

Daddy, continue to rest in peace