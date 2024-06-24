Otumfuo, beacon of hope, leadership

A true king, they say, leads not with power, but with compassion and wisdom.

For a quarter of a century, he has guided his people with a steady hand and a visionary spirit, transforming tradition into triumph and paving the way for a future filled with promise and possibility.

He is the rhythm of tradition that is harmonious with the pulse of progress. He is steeped in history. A tapestry of culture and heritage, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II stands as a beacon of leadership, wisdom and grace.

Last month, champaign corks popped for Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, who clocked 25 years on the sacred Golden Stool of the Asante Kingdom.

It was all pomp and pageantry in the serene capital of the Asante Kingdom, Kumasi, where Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s impeccable leadership qualities resonated with the echoes of centuries-old traditions, captivating audiences far beyond the borders of the Ashanti Kingdom.

Private life

Known in private life as Barima Kwaku Duah, he was enstooled as the sixteenth occupant of the Golden Stool on April 26, 1999, succeeding his late brother, Otumfuo Opoku Ware II.

His reign exemplified the virtues of diplomacy, wisdom and compassion, earning accolades both at home and abroad as an embodiment of tranquillity in difficult times. He is the King Solomon of our time.

Some of the major accomplishments of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II include the resolution of the Dagbon chieftaincy dispute.

Conflict resolution

As the Chairman of the Committee of Eminent Chiefs tasked with resolving the Dagbon crises, the government relied on the dexterity of Otumfuo’s negotiations and diplomacy skills to calm tempers, paving the way for reconciliation and peace in Dagbon.

His instrumental role in the enskinment of the current Yaa-Naa and the restoration of peace in Dagbon serves as a shining example of his enduring legacy as a peacemaker and statesman.

This demonstrates his ability to resolve chieftaincy disputes, both within and outside the Asante kingdom. Indeed, his role as a peacemaker transcends mere symbolism; it is woven into the very fabric of his leadership.

Ethnic unity

The Asantehene has also used his reign to boost unity between Asantes and other tribes in the country, with royal visits to Akyem Abuakwa in the Eastern Region and Anlo in the Volta Region.

Just last weekend, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II scored another feat when he paid a historic visit to the Ga Mantse, Nii Teiko Tackie Tsuru II. In fact, this is the second time an Asante monarch has visited a Ga king. The first visit took place in 1946.

This visit follows the Ga Mantse's recent participation in the 25th-anniversary celebration of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's ascension to the throne, as well as his 74th birthday celebration.

Speaking at a durbar organised in his honour by the Ga State on June 9, 2024, Otumfuo appreciated the kindness and genuine love shown him by the Ga Mantse in the course of his Silver Jubilee Celebration and committed himself to reciprocate the gesture whenever the need arose.

“You joined me during my 25th Anniversary celebrations. You stayed for more than a week and it pleased me a lot. Thank you for that. You showed me genuine love so I had to come.”

“I will always have your back whenever my assistance is needed,” he said.

Education

Academically, Otumfuo’s support and push are all evident. He has achieved major successes in education and human resource development through his famous ‘Otumfuo Education Fund’.

Through the Otumfuo Education Fund, thousands of brilliant, needy Ghanaian school-going children have been supported to realise their academic ambitions without any financial obstacles.

The Otumfuo Education Fund has helped to produce medical doctors, engineers, journalists, teachers, nurses and other professionals, who are now contributing to national growth.

Health

The Asantehene’s, flagship pet project, ‘Heal Komfo Anokye Project’, is transformative and resonates with the people. The "Heal Komfo Anokye Project" represents a beacon of hope for the hospital and all who depend on its services.

It is a call to action for corporate bodies, institutions and politicians at home and abroad to collaborate to rehabilitate and refurnish the hospital. The monarch has also sponsored several health outreach programmes, especially in the hinterlands, and built several health facilities in the Ashanti Region.

Also, Asantehene has performed exceptionally well in the area of sanitation, as he has been seen leading periodic cleanup exercises to influence his people to live in a clean environment.

Otumfuo has also dug several mechanised boreholes to provide clean water for people in deprived communities. The Asantehene’s achievements have been recognised and duly rewarded by top universities and other respected bodies in the country and on the global stage in the last 25 years of his reign.

The Asantehene was also honoured with a Pillar of Peace award for his wise and significant efforts to help restore peace at Dagbon in the Northern Region.

Otumfuo, who is highly respected across the globe as one of the most powerful monarchs in the world today, has also been invited to several countries for a state visit, where he was accorded protocols reserved for presidents.

Just recently, he was invited by the Buckingham Palace in the United Kingdom, where he attended the coronation of King Charles, a feat which brought honour to the country.

Discipline

The recent spate of destoolment of chiefs by the Asantehene is a testament to his desire to instil discipline in his kingdom. This is because the destoolments are mostly related to multiple sales of lands and errant chiefs who dabble in illegal mining.

Some of the chiefs who the Asantehene has so far destooled include the Abuontemhene, Nana Kwaku Duah III, and the Chief of Adumoa in the Afigya Kwabre District, Nana Osei Tiri Ababio.

Others are the Chief of Bekwai-Abodom, Nana Saforo Koto, and the Chief of Kwaso, a town in the Ejisu-Juaben Municipality, Nana Nketia Boampong II.

The Chief of Antoa, a popular town in Asanteman, Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman, was also destooled for violating customary procedures. The Asante monarch has helped preserve the dignity of the chieftaincy institution in the country and it will be appropriate to maintain that enduring legacy.