Open letter to the President: waste management

Kobina Ofosu Nketia Opinion May - 05 - 2025 , 06:57 2 minutes read

I write as a concerned citizen who deeply cares about the environmental sustainability and economic advancement of our beloved country.

Waste management has been a long-standing issue in Ghana, affecting public health, sanitation and the overall aesthetic appeal of our communities.

While the government and key private entities, such as Zoomlion Ghana Limited, have made significant strides in managing waste, it has become evident that a single company cannot efficiently handle the waste generated across the entire nation.

It is in this regard that I propose a decentralised waste management system at the district level, which would introduce multiple waste management companies in each district.

This model would not only enhance efficiency in waste collection and disposal but would also create a competitive market that would ultimately yield better results.

If we establish at least ten or more waste management companies per district, we will ensure wider coverage, increase employment opportunities and encourage continuous innovation in waste disposal techniques.

Additionally, this model aligns with the recent impact demonstrated by the Bus Stop Boys, a vibrant youth group that has actively contributed to keeping our streets clean.

Their efforts highlight the need for waste management strategies that are both competitive and attractive to young people.

By making the sector more dynamic and rewarding, we can encourage the youth to see waste management as a viable and lucrative career path.

Moreover, the introduction of a competitive system would push companies to improve their services and efficiency to maintain their contracts and position in the industry.

Incentivising these companies through performance-based contracts will encourage them to go the extra mile in ensuring our communities remain clean.

This competition will also facilitate a 24-hour economy, where waste collection and processing occur continuously, ensuring that cities and towns remain clean at all times.

Sir, implementing this strategy will not only revolutionise waste management in Ghana but contribute to economic growth by creating thousands of jobs.

The government, in collaboration with the private sector, must formulate policies that support the decentralisation of waste management, provide funding and incentives to local entrepreneurs and ensure strict regulatory oversight to maintain quality standards.

I urge you to consider this proposal, as it presents a sustainable and economically viable solution to Ghana’s waste management challenges.

A cleaner Ghana is possible, and together, we can make it happen.

Kobina Ofosu Nketia.

Health, Safety & Environmental Advisor.