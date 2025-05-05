6 Things to know about Ghana’s new chip-embedded passport

Francis Doku Opinion May - 05 - 2025

After over a decade in development, Ghana took a major leap in modernising its travel documentation on Monday, February 28, 2025, with the official rollout of its long-awaited chip-embedded biometric passport.

The event was held at the head office of the Passport Office and led by the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, signalling a significant advancement in the way Ghanaians travel and prove their identity internationally.

This new passport represents not just a technological upgrade, but a broader statement of Ghana’s intent to stay current with global travel and security standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

With over 150 new security features (from the previous 32), including both overt and covert protections, the chip-embedded passport promises to significantly reduce fraud and identity theft, streamline immigration processes and enhance the international credibility of Ghana’s travel documents.

What makes this announcement even more exciting – for me – is that I was among the first batch of Ghanaians to receive the new passport on launch day.

In fact, when I used it to travel the very next day – on February 29 – to Lagos, Nigeria, immigration officials at the Kotoka International Airport told me I may well have been the first person to travel with the new chip-embedded passport.

Whether or not that’s officially verifiable, it certainly made the experience more memorable and provided real-time insight into how the new passport is being received by frontline immigration staff.

But beyond the symbolism and personal anecdotes, what does this new passport mean for Ghanaian travellers, both at home and abroad? Here's a deeper dive into what you need to know:

Chip-embedded

All new passports are now chip-embedded: From April 28, 2025, all new passport applications will be issued as chip-embedded biometric passports.

This means that anyone applying for a passport after this date will automatically receive the upgraded version.

he embedded chip stores the bearer’s biometric and personal information, allowing for enhanced verification at border crossings.

The chip ensures that the data on the passport is tamper-proof and can be quickly read by e-gates and electronic verification systems in countries that support such infrastructure.

Old passports remain valid until 2030: Ghana’s existing biometric passports – those without the chip – will remain valid until 2030.

This gives current holders ample time to transition to the new format, though early adoption is encouraged for those who travel frequently or require enhanced international document compatibility.

It's also worth noting that the new passport is designed to reduce waiting times at some international airports, thanks to its compatibility with modern automated border control systems.

The cost remains unchanged (for now): The cost of acquiring the new chip-embedded passport remains at GH¢500 for an ordinary booklet.

However, the government has submitted a proposal to Parliament to reduce the fee to GH¢350, to make it more accessible to the average Ghanaian.

Once approved, this change will be publicly announced and implemented.

Premium services – for those who want expedited processing – will still incur additional fees, especially for shorter turnaround times.

Fast delivery

Faster delivery times: Five to 15 days: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has committed to reducing processing and delivery times for passport applicants. Under the new system, standard delivery will be within 15 working days, assuming all application requirements are fulfilled.

For applicants who need their passports in a hurry, an express service guarantees delivery within just 5 working days, for an additional fee.

This is a significant improvement from previous timelines, which often suffered from delays and backlog issues.

Passports will be delivered to your doorstep by Ghana Post: In a move designed to improve convenience and accessibility, the Passport Office has partnered with Ghana Post to deliver completed passports to applicants' preferred addresses.

This is particularly beneficial for people who live outside the main urban centres or those with limited time to pick up documents from the passport office.

For applicants unsure about providing a reliable home address, there's the option to have the passport sent to a nearby Post Office for pickup, adding a layer of flexibility to the delivery process.

What makes this passport different? The new booklet includes multiple layers of security and innovation.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the passport integrates nanotechnology in the protective overlay of the bio-data page, providing resistance against tampering and counterfeiting.

He explained that “the integration of a Micro Frequency Identification Chip (MFIC) that encodes and stores variable data of the bearer – from the visual inspection zone to the photo and machine-readable zones – crowns the holistic package of an international standard travel document with first-class document security.”

These updates not only help prevent identity fraud but also bring Ghana's passport infrastructure in line with modern security protocols used across Europe, Asia and the Americas.

Applying for a new passport

For those looking to obtain a new passport, applications can be submitted through the official portal: www.passport.mfa.gov.gh.

The process includes biometric data capture, and applicants are encouraged to ensure they upload accurate and complete information to avoid processing delays.

Conclusion

The rollout of the chip-embedded passport is a monumental step in Ghana’s digital and travel transformation.

Beyond the sleek new design and enhanced security, it speaks to a broader national commitment to meeting international standards and making life easier for Ghanaian travellers.

Whether you’re a student heading abroad, a businessperson flying across borders or simply a proud Ghanaian like myself excited to be part of a new chapter – this passport represents progress, security and possibility.

I’m glad to say I’ve already travelled with mine.

Will you be next?