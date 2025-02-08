Next article: Resetting FIC: What to expect of the Financial Intelligence Centre under Kwadwo Twum Boafo

Keys to influence different groups of people

Dag Heward-Mills Opinion Feb - 08 - 2025 , 09:57 4 minutes read

A leader must be able to influence people.

This influence must cover a wide spectrum because different groups of people will fall under a leader’s work.

The Bible, for instance, mentions that widows should be honoured. Honour widows that are widows indeed. 1 Timothy 5:3

The Bible also mentions that a leader must influence other leaders. Let the elders that rule well be counted worthy of double honour, especially they who labour in the word and doctrine. 1 Timothy 5:17 Timothy was a young man who was a leader of a church.

Timothy grew in his ministry until all sorts of people were part of his church. Apostle Paul had to show him how to handle all the different types of people who were responding to his gift of leadership.

Rebuke not an elder, but entreat him as a father; and the younger men as brethren; The elder women as mothers; the younger women as sisters, with all purity. 1 Timothy 5:1,2

Keys

• Study the peculiarities of different groups

There are vast differences between different groups of people. In fact, even with the same group of there are differences between men and women; even between the old and the young.

These differences must be appreciated by anyone who wants to minister to different groups of people.

Even when we take a look at just women, we will notice that there are also vast differences between older and younger women.

The vision of younger women is marriage, husbands and children.

The disillusionment of older women is often marriage, husbands and sometimes children.

I have found that older women have fewer delusions about what marriage and husbands can offer.

They are also more inclined to the service of God than younger women.

That is why the Bible says that older women should teach younger women.

A leader, therefore, has the task of studying the peculiarities that exist in different groups of people to be able to know how to relate to them and how to affect them.

This is an important key to succeeding in influencing different groups of people.

• Respect the differences that exist between different groups of people.

Do not despise the peculiarities or weaknesses of any group. Beyond the peculiarities of groups are also the bare differences that exist between them.

Generally speaking, women are more interested in things like chatting, shopping and clothes whilst men are more interested in their jobs, money, cars, sex and hard achievements.

You cannot have a successful women’s ministry if you despise women’s God-given traits.

You must respect them and celebrate womanhood to be able to influence them.

• Develop teachings that are specific to each group.

Having identified different groups, the differences in the groups and the peculiarities that pertain to each group, a leader may then proceed to develop teachings specific to the different groups.

When you show a lot of understanding for a particular group, it puts you in a place of influencing that group.

• Develop a strong influence over leaders.

There are different streams and types of leaders.

A leader ought to develop a strong influence over other leaders.

Every CEO must develop a strong influence over the heads of departments in his organisation.

Every pastor must develop a strong teaching ministry towards his leaders.

Some pastors do not know what to tell their leaders.

But a leader enjoys teaching his leaders.

The more you teach leaders, the more influence you have because each leader has a sphere of authority.

• Show respect to those who particularly deserve it.

Elderly people, for instance, deserve more respect due to their age and experience.

Do not expect the same output of energy that you would receive from younger ones from the elderly.

Regard the honourable citizens that God brings into your midst.

The fact that Nicodemus and Joseph of Arimathea were mentioned in the Bible tells us that their support for Jesus was unusual; therefore, they were given special recognition.

This does not mean you must be prejudiced and biased towards the rich and powerful. What it means is that you must give honour to whom honour is due.

Render therefore to all their dues: tribute to whom tribute is due; custom to whom custom; fear to whom fear; honour to whom honour. Romans 13:7

Indeed, we will be blessed if our different leaders grow in their influence! These keys will serve us well in our bid to learn how to develop influence over the different groups of people within our scope of influence.

May you develop in the art of leadership until all sorts of people respond positively to your influence!

The writer is the founder of the Lighthouse Group of churches.

E-mail: theaol@ymail.com