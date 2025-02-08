Next article: Keys to influence different groups of people

Decay of Fort Prinzenstein symptomatic of tourism’s neglect

Francis Doku Opinion

My piece today comes from a place of frustration and hope.

The decay of Fort Prinzenstein, especially over generations, highlights a tragic neglect of cultural memory.

Historical sites such as this are not just relics; they are portals to understanding resilience, trauma and identity.

Their deterioration is a loss to global heritage.

The urgency to act is clear: without immediate intervention, these stories risk being erased by time and apathy.

I visited Fort Prinzenstein with friends in 2016, and even then, its dilapidated state was concerning.

Eight years later, I returned with my children last December, eager to share with them a piece of Ghana's history.

What we found was heartbreaking.

Advanced decay

The fort, once a pivotal site in the transatlantic slave trade, now stands in an even more advanced state of decay.

The once formidable walls are crumbling, and nature is reclaiming parts of the structure.

There is no proper maintenance, no structured tour guiding and certainly no deliberate plan to preserve or promote its significance.

This neglect is not just a disservice to history but a lost opportunity for cultural tourism.

It is hard to imagine how such an important site could be left to decay, especially when it holds stories that need to be told and retold to generations.

However, that is but a small part of the neglect of the tourism potential of the region where the fort is situated.

The Southern Volta is blessed with some of the most beautiful and picturesque natural and man-made attractions in Ghana. Yet, development in the area lags behind, leaving its tourism potential grossly underutilised.

The Keta Lagoon, one of the largest in West Africa, could easily be transformed into a water sports paradise, attracting enthusiasts for activities like kayaking, jet skiing and boat tours. Imagine the bustling activity of tourists engaging in lagoon cruises, bird-watching tours or even traditional canoe rides, guided by local fishermen sharing their rich knowledge of the lagoon's history and ecosystem.

But as it stands, there is little to no effort to develop this resource, leaving it underappreciated and underexploited.

Sandy beaches

The Anlo coast boasts some of the cleanest, whitest sandy beaches stretching as far as the eye can see.

These could be prime spots for marine tourism, offering activities like snorkelling, deep diving, whale and dolphin watching, surfing and even beach sports.

The pristine beauty of these beaches rivals some of the best in the world, yet they remain largely untouched by the kind of development that could make them global tourist hotspots.

Developing these attractions would not only draw tourists but also significantly boost Ghana’s drive toward a sustainable blue economy, creating jobs and stimulating the local economy.

Local businesses could flourish, from beach resorts and seafood restaurants to artisan markets and cultural festivals.

Moreover, the region's cultural richness is another untapped treasure.

The Southern Volta is home to the Anlo Ewe people, whose vibrant traditions and festivals could be showcased to attract cultural tourism.

The Hogbetsotso Festival celebrated in Anloga, is a prime example of an event that could be marketed to international tourists, offering them a unique glimpse into the region's history and traditions.

Storytelling sessions, traditional dance performances and craft workshops could be organised to provide immersive cultural experiences.

Currently, the main attractions in the area are limited to Walking and swimming at the beaches, fishing in the lagoon, visiting the Lighthouse at Woe, exploring the ruins of Fort Prinzenstein and visiting the slave market at Atorkor.

While these activities offer a glimpse into the region's potential, they are far from enough.

The infrastructure supporting these attractions is minimal, and there is a lack of comprehensive marketing strategies to promote the region.

Tourists often struggle with inadequate transportation options, limited accommodation facilities and a lack of guided tours that could enrich their experience.

Strategic investment

There is a pressing need for strategic investment and development to elevate Southern Volta's tourism offerings. Improved infrastructure, such as better roads, reliable transportation and modern accommodation options, would make the region more accessible and appealing to tourists.

Additionally, preserving historical sites like Fort Prinzenstein through restoration projects and establishing informative tour programmes would add significant value to the visitor experience.

Marketing efforts should focus on highlighting the unique blend of natural beauty and cultural heritage that Southern Volta offers.

Collaborations with travel agencies, influencers and tourism boards could help put the region on the map for both local and international tourists.

Social media campaigns showcasing the stunning landscapes, rich history and vibrant culture could attract a new wave of visitors eager to explore this hidden gem.

Furthermore, engaging the local communities in tourism development is crucial.

Providing training for locals to become tour guides, hospitality staff and entrepreneurs in tourism-related businesses would ensure that the economic benefits of increased tourism are felt within the community.

This approach not only creates jobs but also fosters a sense of pride and ownership among the residents.

Southern Volta’s potential is a mirror reflecting Ghana’s broader opportunity to redefine tourism as a force for preservation and equity.

The region’s revival requires not just investment but a reimagining of value – where history, nature and culture are seen as interconnected assets.

Let this moment galvanise communities, policymakers and global partners to act before decay turns to dust.

As you rightly urge, the time is now: to honour the past, energise the present and secure a legacy where Southern Volta shines as a beacon of sustainable, soulful travel.

With the appointment of Abla Dzifa Gomashie, who hails from the region, as Minister of Tourism, along with the leadership of the Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC) and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in place, there is now a unique alignment of vision and leadership poised to make tourism a cornerstone of Ghana's economy.

This is a pivotal moment.

The frameworks are in place, the leadership is aligned and the global demand for authentic cultural and eco-tourism experiences is growing.

We must seize this opportunity with both hands to improve attractions in the Southern Volta. The time to act is now.