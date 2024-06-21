Kayayei hostels versus electric okada

Enimil Ashon Opinion Jun - 21 - 2024 , 09:37

What a battle! As of June 2024, some nail-biting still goes on.

We need a true prophet of God, a Mallam who fears God and a powerful traditional priest to predict the fortune of the two major candidates – John Mahama and Mahamadu Bawumia– in the December presidential election.

If I have to put a store to what I am hearing from students and young ones, then Cheddar and Alan Kyeremateng, together, could force a re-run. The students love Cheddar. I am not unaware of the credible scientific polls that call the election for the National Democratic Congress (NDC)/the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidates, but I still caution restraint. Mind you, no candidate has launched their manifestos.

I am surprised nobody is giving me credit for the accuracy of my prophecy. Didn’t I warn John Mahama early this year that he was going into the hottest contest of his life since 1992?

The signs were on the wall at the time – and they still are. Bawumia is a fierce strategist and his team is a deadly bunch. They have demonstrated an admirable ability to turn the most negative communication to their candidate’s advantage.

That is why, even with the polls suggesting that Bawumia was the laggard (as of early 2024), I was seeing writings on the wall that told me it was early days yet. The latest poll by that Professor that put Bawumia ahead cannot be wished off.

Two years before anybody in NPP had a hint that the Vice President would throw in his hat, only his most trusted and closest confidants in Jubilee House (including Akufo-Addo and, perhaps, Samira) had been hinted.

As everybody slept, they were sowing seeds – visiting churches, being publicly seen in photo-ops with Father Campbell, donating to the National Cathedral, Bawumia was being quoted copiously in the media that “Christians and Muslims serve the same God”.