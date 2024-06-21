Colonel Jonfia goes home!

Brig. Gen. Dan Frimpong (Rtd) Jun - 21 - 2024

On Friday, June 14, 2024, the funeral service of Colonel (Rt Rev) William Jonfia (Rtd), former Chaplain-General of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), was held at the Garrison Methodist-Presbyterian Church, Burma Camp.

He was also the first Chaplain-General of the Ghana Prisons Service, having been seconded there from the Ghana Armed Forces from 1982-1985 to set up a Chaplaincy Department.

Born in 1936, “Uncle Old-Man” or “Paa Jonfia” or “Sofo” as he was affectionately called, died at a ripe old age of eighty-eight (88) years. Commissioned in 1973, Col Jonfia’s 20 years service in the GAF saw him serve twice as a peacekeeper with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

The funeral was attended by the top brass of the Ghana Armed Forces led by the Chief of the Defence Staff, retired Generals and Senior Officers of the Ghana Armed Forces, family, MPs, Chiefs, Prison Officers, representatives of various churches he served in, and a cross-section of Society.

As would be expected, the Clergy were very heavily represented with over 50 revered ministers. Also in attendance were the Garrison-Methodist-Presbyterian Church Choir, the Ghana Prisons Interdenominational Church Choir, the Ghana Armed Forces Band and the Prisons Dance Band.

Tributes read about him extolled his virtues as a humble, hardworking, humourous and honest man who from humble beginnings became the great man of God he was.

Sermon

Delivering the homily, the Presiding Bishop, Methodist Church of Ghana, Most Rev. Dr Paul Boafo, spoke on the theme, “What is your Life?” Talking about the brevity and transience of life, he quoted from James 4. 14 which reads,

“Why, you do not even know what will happen tomorrow. What is your life? You are a mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes!” He humorously said between the year of birth and year of death, as inscribed on tombstones, in the case of Col Jonfia, 1936-2024, is a little hyphen/dash. That little hyphen represents the legacy one leaves as an individual.