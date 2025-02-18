Homegrown malaria in the US: The implications

Albert Komla Arden Opinion Feb - 18 - 2025

For the first time in over two decades, the United States has recorded homegrown malaria cases.

Typically, the country experiences 2,000 to 2,500 cases annually, mostly linked to travellers returning from malaria-endemic regions such as sub-Saharan Africa, Southeast Asia and parts of South America.

However, on June 26, 2023, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported nine cases of homegrown malaria in the US.

These cases are considered homegrown because the infections were transmitted locally by mosquitoes within the US. Seven cases were recorded in Florida, one in Texas and one in Maryland.

Public health experts, including those from the CDC and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, suggest that several factors contributed to this resurgence. Increased international travel has facilitated local transmissions while rising mosquito populations—fuelled by climate change and poor sanitation—have exacerbated the problem.

Above all, it is evident that an individual from the US who had travelled to an endemic area, possibly in Africa, returned either asymptomatically infected or inadequately treated and experienced a relapse.

Mosquitoes then feed on this infected individual and transmit the parasite to other healthy individuals during a blood meal, initiating an infection cycle within the US.

In the early 20th Century, malaria was prevalent in the US, reaching as far north as Cleveland. CDC was founded in 1946 with a sole mission to combat malaria domestically.

In response, the agency instigated a comprehensive campaign, launching an all-out war against the infection and its parasites, ultimately eliminating malaria from all states by 1951.

Meanwhile, Africa was dying and praying for the infection to leave.

Much to the dismay, last year on June 26, Africa decided to play a little game of tag with the infection, but it turned out the bug was a cheater and hopped on a plane to spread its mischief overseas!

By flaunting a clever outlook on the implications of the upsurge, it shaped two contingent African worlds.

One is contentious but genuine; the other one looks like it, but it’s a weasel!

To some Africans, this resurgence serves as an invaluable lesson for the US and other parts of the world. Historically, the US has approached malaria eradication with a strategic focus on protecting its borders (the selfish strategy).

The US's commitment has frequently garnered extensive yet manipulative and deceptive media reportage, showcasing their outrageous connexion and ostentatious outlay in fighting the infection.

What often goes unnoticed is that the US only prioritises initiatives that directly align with its interests, allocating resources accordingly.

Aid extended to countries in need is often merely the 'surplus of leftovers’.

Acknowledgement

Let’s acknowledge the historical perspective that tags this as genuine. Before 1951, the US successfully fought to eliminate malaria singlehandedly. Understandably, they have no business to spend resources on malaria elimination again, not even in Africa.

To some Africans, addressing malaria in the US is anticipated to bring benefits to Africa and other malaria-endemic regions.

Africa anticipates the surge to be a true uplift in the US, reminding the US and the world of the underlying reasons for the resurgence.

On the most positive note, the global community should recognise that if malaria remains inadequately addressed in Africa, the most endemic continent, it remains a shared global concern, and the world cannot entirely rid itself of its affliction.

While this may look genuine, as though the US and the world are taking a fair share of malaria in Africa, there is a more accurate outlook: The resurgence rather exposes Africa’s negligence, carelessness and irresponsibility in the face of the infection.

The US has always been the topmost game player in the fight against malaria, particularly in Africa.

As always, we are experts at shipping out our gold, oil and cocoa without batting an eye on their worth.

And just to keep things spicy, we have thrown in a freebie: malaria—the gift no one asked for!

The writer is a student at

the University of Ghana

E-mail: thealbertarden@gmail.com