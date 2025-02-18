Next article: Homegrown malaria in the US: The implications

Deciding to review the free SHS policy

Siisi Forson Feb - 18 - 2025

The Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy is one of the most transformative educational policies in the history of Ghana.

Started in 2017, it aims to eliminate financial barriers and improve access for all Ghanaian students who qualify for secondary education.

Having improved accessibility to secondary education in Ghana, especially for children from low-income and rural families who would otherwise be excluded due to financial constraints, the policy has significantly promoted social equity, helping bridge the educational gap between urban and rural communities.

However, the overwhelming enrollment numbers and implementation challenges since its inception have sparked several debates over whether the policy should be reviewed or not.

While the policy's intentions are laudable, its execution has faced significant challenges, many of which threaten its sustainability and overall effectiveness.

These include overcrowded classrooms and strained facilities.

Many free SHS schools, especially the popular ones struggle with overcrowded classrooms, insufficient dormitories, and inadequate facilities and this situation compromises the quality of education and creates an environment where teachers cannot effectively cater to the needs of all students.

This in turn leads to a decline in teaching quality and student outcomes.

In response to overcrowding, the government introduced the double-track system, which splits students into two cohorts attending school at different times.

While the response temporarily addressed capacity issues, it disrupted the academic calendar and has since raised concerns about the quality of education under the Free SHS programme.

With more students to teach and limited recruitment of additional staff, teachers face increased workloads, reducing their efficiency and morale.

Delays in disbursing funds to schools often leave administrators struggling to provide necessities for the students, these include meals and infrastructure maintenance.

Although there are numerous challenges with the implementation of the policy, modifying the policy itself could lead to a decline in enrollment and deprive many students of their right to education, especially students from disadvantaged backgrounds thus reversing the gains made in educational equity.

There is therefore an urgent need to refine the operational framework of the policy without altering the core policy objectives.

To address the challenges without undermining the policy's intent, a review of its implementation is essential.

The government must introduce more technology-driven solutions, such as e-learning platforms, which could reduce pressure on physical infrastructure and improve learning outcomes.

The government must also prioritize expanding school infrastructure to meet increasing demand because addressing the infrastructure deficit is crucial to improving learning conditions, especially in overcrowded institutions.

A phased approach to construction, based on the needs of specific regions, will help alleviate overcrowding in affected institutions.

Rather than providing food items, school uniforms, and other supplies directly to Free SHS schools, there have been proposals for the government to increase funds allocated to these schools to enable the schools manage student meals, uniforms, and other logistical needs.

Empowering regional and district education offices to allocate resources based on local needs could also improve efficiency.

Recruiting more teachers and providing them with adequate training and incentives will alleviate the burden on existing staff and improve teaching quality.

Establishing robust monitoring and evaluation systems will also help identify bottlenecks and measure the program’s impact. Feedback from stakeholders, including teachers, parents, and students, should inform adjustments to implementation strategies. While the policy ensures inclusivity, implementing targeted interventions for students from extremely low-income households like those registered under the LEAP (Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty) program can provide additional support without diluting the universal access principle.

The core Free SHS policy should remain unchanged because it has expanded educational opportunities for countless Ghanaian students as it serves as a vital tool for enhancing education accessibility and bridging socioeconomic gaps. Nonetheless, it is important to note that the long-term success of the policy hinges on effective implementation.

Revisiting and refining the operational framework, rather than the policy itself, will ensure the program’s viability and improve its outcomes.

This approach will ensure the sustainability of the initiative, preserve its accessibility, and maintain its role as a cornerstone of Ghana's educational and social development. By improving how the policy is executed, Ghana can continue to provide equitable schooling for all who qualify for secondary education while safeguarding the transformative potential of the Free SHS policy for generations to come.

Writer's email: siisi.forson@yahoo.com