Ghana’s leadership: Struggle for true representation

Harold Apraku Opinion Feb - 04 - 2025 , 09:57 4 minutes read

In recent years, the narrative surrounding Ghana’s leadership has increasingly shifted from a search for the best candidate to a choice between the “the lesser of two evils”.

Elections, once an opportunity to elect a visionary leader who would guide the nation to prosperity, now seem to be more about avoiding the disappointment of the incumbent, while grappling with the uncertainty of the alternative.

This reality, driven by a combination of recency bias and a deepening dissatisfaction with the status quo, has left the electorate in a perpetual cycle of disillusionment.

With the Electoral Commission (EC) announcing the results after the recent polls, are we selecting the leaders we deserve or have we simply been stuck with the devil and the deep blue sea?

As we digest the outcome of this election, one thing is evident: Ghanaians are not necessarily looking for a hero; they are desperately trying to avoid another villain.

But can this cycle of “lesser evil” truly sustain the future of our democracy? Are we merely putting a plaster on a problem that needs surgery?

Or are we all just waiting for a leader to break the mould before we all break down from frustration?

Fourth

Since the Fourth Republic was established in 1992, Ghana has been a beacon of democracy in West Africa, yet, beneath this image of stability lies a troubling truth.

Each election cycle brings the same disheartening reality; voters are not selecting the best candidate to move the country forward, but merely “the lesser of two evils”, the candidate who appears less flawed.

With both major parties: the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) failing to provide clear and transformative leadership, the electorate is caught in a perpetual cycle of disappointment.

The questions are simple yet haunting: are we selecting the leaders we deserve or are we merely stuck with the flawed choices for the unforeseeable future?

Ghana’s politics are marked by unfulfilled campaign promises and short-term populism from both the NDC and NPP, prioritising appeal over sustainable change. Moments of progress are overshadowed by systemic failures and patronage.

Elections often force a grim choice: stick with the failing incumbent or gamble on an opposition whose track record is no better.

NDC, NPP: Two sides of same coin?

The two dominant parties have fostered partisanship over principle.

The NPP, aligned with centre-right policies, focuses on economic growth and private sector development but faces corruption allegations and unresolved issues such as debt and borrowing.

The NDC, a centre-left party, advocates social justice and welfare but struggles with mismanagement, unemployment and inadequate education and health care.

The rivalry between these two giants often resembles a fight for survival, prioritising undermining each other over substantive policies. For voters, elections often feel like choosing between equally unsatisfactory options.

People's disillusionment

A growing number of Ghanaians, especially the youth, feel disillusioned with the electoral process. Many are frustrated by the constant cycle of unfulfilled promises and the seeming inability of both the NPP and NDC to address key issues such as jobs, education and health care.

For this generation, voting often feels like a futile exercise, as the outcome rarely leads to tangible improvements in their lives. Instead, elections feel like a choice between two equally uninspiring options, where the future of the nation is secondary to the survival of the political elite.

This disillusionment has led to increasing voter apathy, particularly among the youth, who see little hope for change.

Conclusion: Path forward

When Ghana heads into the next election, the question remains: Will voters continue to choose the lesser of two evils or will they demand true leadership?

The future of Ghana’s democracy depends on this decision.

It is up to the people to choose whether they will continue to accept the status quo or push for real change: an era of leadership defined by integrity, vision and a genuine commitment to the nation’s progress.

Only through collective effort by both leaders and the electorate, can Ghana overcome its leadership challenges and chart a course toward a more prosperous and democratic future.

The writer is a quantity surveyor.