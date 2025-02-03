Employee Assistance Programmes: Heartbeat of a 24-hour economy

As Ghana embarks on an ambitious journey to build a 24-hour economy, the spotlight falls on a vital yet often overlooked component of workforce productivity: the Employee Assistance Programme (EAP).

Recognised globally as a cornerstone of employee well-being, EAPs have the potential to be transformative in driving the socio-economic growth and productivity needed for this bold vision.

A 24-hour economy requires a workforce that is resilient, adaptable, and supported both physically and mentally.

Employees working across shifts, tackling tight deadlines, or managing the pressures of a high-demand work environment face significant stress, burnout, and diminished productivity.

This is where EAPs emerge as a game-changer. By providing employees with access to confidential counselling, mental health and well-being resources, and in-the-moment support systems to address personal and work-related challenges, EAPs foster a healthier, more focused, and engaged workforce. EAPs act as a safety net, ensuring that the Human Capital driving the 24-hour economy remains strong and sustainable.

Beyond the workplace, EAPs have a ripple effect on national development.

A mentally and physically healthy workforce directly contributes to socio-economic growth. By reducing absenteeism, enhancing job satisfaction, and improving overall productivity, EAPs ensure that employees thrive in their roles.

This creates a domino effect: higher organisational performance, increased tax revenue, and a more robust economy.

Context

The 24-hour economy concept was a key campaign message for John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC). With Mahama’s recent electoral victory by over 56 per cent, this bold economic vision is set to take centre stage. While many attribute his win to dissatisfaction with the previous government, the idea of a 24-hour economy resonates with the aspirations of Ghanaians for sustainable economic growth and job creation.

Though the 24-hour economy is not entirely new in Ghana, industries such as health care, transportation, hospitality, and customer services have long operated on this model. The NDC government’s renewed focus seeks to expand this framework, creating sustainable jobs and reducing unemployment.

This policy intervention is timely, given the global shift towards round-the-clock economic activity driven by advanced technology, e-commerce and the rise of gig jobs. However, as this economic transformation accelerates, so do the challenges for workers navigating irregular schedules, long hours, and increasing stress levels.

Missing link: EAP

While the proposed 24-hour economy reset presents opportunities, it also underscores the need for robust support systems. Without adequate attention to the “Human Factor” the associated stressors can lead to burnout, absenteeism, and lower work performance, ultimately undermining the initiative’s success. This is where EAPs come into play.

President John Dramani Mahama in his Inaugural speech stated:

"This vision extends beyond mere economic transactions. It symbolises empowerment— the empowerment of every Ghanaian to contribute to our national progress."

This statement underscores the essence of EAPs, which empower individuals to overcome challenges, balance work and life demands, and contribute fully to national development.

EAPs provide round-the-clock confidential counselling, crisis management services, and practical assistance for personal, family, and work-related issues.

These programmes foster a culture of support and resilience, essential for employee well-being and long-term business success. In a 24-hour economy, EAPs are not just supportive; they are indispensable and a Lifeline, which ties the vision of empowerment to the transformative role of EAPs, reinforcing their critical importance in Ghana's evolving economy.

Global, local lessons

South Africa provides an illuminating example. Over the past two decades, the country has integrated EAPs into its workforce strategy, recognising their importance in addressing social and economic disparities.

These initiatives have enhanced workforce productivity, reduced costs associated with workplace stress and health issues and fostered a more inclusive economic environment.

Similarly, countries such as the United Kingdom (UK), the United States (US), Canada and Australia have demonstrated the impact of EAPs in their workforce strategies.

For instance, Canada’s partnership with organisations to promote EAPs as part of its national mental health framework has yielded measurable improvements.

Studies reveal a 25 per cent reduction in absenteeism and a 32 per cent increase in job satisfaction among employees utilising EAP services.

These initiatives, including financial and legal counselling, as well as 24/7 mental health crisis support, have reduced turnover rates and contributed to sustained economic growth.

In Ghana, the post-COVID-19 era has seen a rise in EAP adoption.

Industries such as mining, banking, and health care are signing onto professional EAP services provided by organisations such as Supreme Healthcare Management Services/EAP-Africa.

Notably, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital recently launched an in-house EAP, making it the first public sector institution in West Africa to formally operate such a programme.

These efforts signify a growing recognition of EAP’s importance in addressing workforce well-being.

Economic benefits of EAPs

Studies worldwide show that for every dollar invested in EAPs, there is a return of up to $10 through improved productivity and reduced absenteeism, health care, and turnover costs.

In Ghana, recent research indicates that for every GH¢1 invested in mental well-being initiatives, there is a GH¢7 return on investment. This translates into a more competitive economy, attracting foreign investment and bolstering local industries.

Strategic implementation

To truly harness the power of EAPs, Ghana must:

• Mandate EAP Integration: Include EAPs as a requirement in labour policies for both public and private sectors.

• Educate Stakeholders: Conduct awareness campaigns highlighting the benefits of EAPs for employers and employees alike.

• Invest in Infrastructure: Build a robust network of trained counsellors, mental health professionals, and support systems to meet diverse workforce needs.

• Leverage Technology: Introduce digital platforms to make EAP services accessible to employees in remote areas or working unconventional hours.

Conclusion

The 24-hour economy is a vision of endless possibilities, but its success hinges on the strength and well-being of Ghana’s workforce. EAPs are more than workplace services; they are the heartbeat of this economic transformation, driving productivity, enhancing resilience, and building a nation ready to thrive in a globalised world.

By integrating EAPs into the 24-hour economy reset, Ghana can set a powerful precedent, proving that the key to sustainable growth lies in the health and happiness of its people.

The writers Patience Osekre (Managing Director, Supreme Healthcare Management Services/ EAP-Africa) and Hannah Adjei-Mensah (Programme Lead, EAP- Korle Bu Teaching Hospital/EAP-Africa).