Next article: Communities of Excellence programme: Changing narrative of literacy

Discipline in schools: Pendulum of rights, punishment

Benjamin Kwame Amankwa Opinion May - 07 - 2025 , 09:57 4 minutes read

The debate over corporal punishment in education is complex and historically significant.

While past practices were often harsh, a closer look shows the delicate balance between authority and student autonomy.

The psychological effects and human rights concerns are serious, yet the current shift away from discipline may lead to a decline in respect and order among students.

Historically, corporal punishment in schools was strictly enforced, with educators using canes as tools of discipline rather than teaching.

This belief in physical reprimand was seen as essential for maintaining order and academic rigour, leading to an environment focused on excellence under a watchful, often punitive approach.

However, the deconstruction of such practices, spurred by a growing recognition of children's rights, has engendered a palpable shift in the educational atmosphere.

In our quest to foster an environment steeped in respect for human dignity, we have inadvertently cultivated a milieu rife with indiscipline, where boundaries are non-existent and authority is frequently challenged.

The restraining hand once employed to guide students has now been replaced by a laissez-faire attitude that paradoxically undermines the very tenets of respect and responsibility we seek to instil.

In reflecting on the past, it is crucial to acknowledge that the absence of corporal punishment does not equate to the absence of discipline.

Yet, the reality within many contemporary classrooms is that the abandonment of physical reprimand has led to a disquieting prevalence of behavioural issues, defiance and a marked decline in academic engagement.

The rise of permissiveness, rather than enhancing educational outcomes, has fostered a generation of students increasingly detached from accountability.

It raises the question: Are we nurturing a sense of autonomy or inadvertently fostering apathy?

The underlying societal and psychological ramifications of this permissive approach unveil alarming trends.

Students, unmoored from the concept of accountability, often lack the self-discipline necessary for success in any arena.

The classroom transforms into a battleground of wills, where educators often find themselves in a precarious position, their authority undermined by an ethos that privileges individual autonomy over collective responsibility.

This cultural shift, while well-intentioned, has provoked catastrophic consequences for safety and respect within educational institutions.

It is imperative to consider the broader sociocultural context in which education operates.

Communities and families often mirror the curricula of public schools.

In turn, when schools espouse a philosophy of limited discipline, they unwittingly signal to families that disrespect and defiance will be tolerated.

The student’s behavioural compass is calibrated not by personal responsibility but by external pressures, further exacerbating the challenges educators face.

In this regard, the reintroduction of a measured form of corporal punishment, coupled with thorough guidelines and parameters aimed at safeguarding human rights, could serve as a corrective mechanism, restoring an equilibrium between authority and autonomy.

There exists a profound distinction that must be made between indiscriminate violence and a structured disciplinary approach meant to curb destructive behaviour.

If reintroduced judiciously, corporal punishment could function not merely as a punitive measure but as a last resort, crafted within a framework of compassion and clarity aimed at guiding students toward introspection and growth.

This nuanced application would necessitate a robust dialogue around the ethical implications of such practices, ensuring human rights are upheld while simultaneously fostering an environment conducive to learning.

The potential reintroduction of corporal punishment invites us to reconsider our fundamental philosophies of education.

Are we educators and guardians responsible for shaping a thoughtful and disciplined generation?

Or are we mere observers, resigned to an ethos that undermines the very foundation of the educational institutions we strive to uphold?

We must navigate these waters thoughtfully, for within the juxtaposition of discipline and autonomy lies the possibility of profound educational reform.

We must envision a future where respect for authority does not diminish a child’s dignity but rather uplifts it through accountability and reflective learning.

In doing so, we may rediscover a framework that honours both the rights of the individual and the collective responsibility of our educational institutions, fostering a milieu that cultivates not just knowledge but respect, discipline and compassion.

The writer is a marketing & communication consultant

E-mail: benonymullray@gmail.com.