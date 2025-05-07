Next article: Discipline in schools: Pendulum of rights, punishment

Memory matters 2

Dr Nana Esi Gaisie-Tetteh Opinion May - 07 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

Working or short-term memory is described as an ability to keep and manipulate information mentally over short periods.

The working memory is therefore a cognitive process and not a passive store of information.

The working memory is actively engaged moment by moment as we listen to information, turn it around in our heads and act in response.

Not all our interactions require such on-the-go memory efforts, however.

Subject contents taught in school, for instance, require the activation of another kind of memory. This is because such information will be required much later during the examination.

Information that is held briefly must be moved into the long-term memory which is the memory store for learned information and experiences.

Though long-term memory can hold information for years, one’s ability to retrieve it may be more challenging with age, injuries and certain conditions.

To convert working memory information into long-term memory, information must be made meaningful, and actively maintained in the working memory through rehearsal.

Effective strategies must be used to reinforce and consolidate this information. In other words, information must be encoded, stored and made easily retrievable.

Encoding

Encoding involves the processing of transforming information into storable format.

It is then organised in a way that assures storage in the brain’s network.

Through active processes such as rehearsing, repeating and organising, information in short-term memory can be transformed into long-term memory information.

This is important to ensure information is first solidified enough for transfer to long-term storage.

When information is repeated or rehearsed, it is being reviewed mentally.

By this, it stands a good chance of being transferred to the long-term memory.

For effective long-term storage, information must be encoded and organised.

Organising and structuring information makes it easier to remember or recall.

Other active processes such as linking new information to existing information and the reviewing of information over and over again, help to consolidate the memory, thereby facilitating long-term retention.

Breaking down complex information into bits helps to retain information in long-term memory.

Mnemonics that use rhymes and acronyms also aid the process of easy recall.

Having adequate sleep and managing stress are important lifestyle modifications that can impact one’s ability to pull information from long-term storage.

Long-term memory is very important not only for retaining learned materials but also for building on existing information.

The ability to understand concepts and make connections is also facilitated by long-term memory.

The ability to form habits is the basis for acquiring a sharp skill set.

In forming an identity about who we are, we need memories of our experiences.

When we meet with new situations, the ability to apply knowledge is also made possible by engaging long-term memory.

Long-term memory can be implicit or explicit.

The kind of information that requires one to make an effort to remember belongs to explicit memory.

For instance, a formula for solving a math equation. Implicit memory involves an experience or information that comes back to you at random.

An example is the sudden thought of the names and faces of one’s close pals at school.

A strong long-term memory is needed for effective problem-solving and critical thinking.

Having a strong long-term memory also boosts one’s morale and confidence.

In the end, the role of the long- term memory is invaluable in the process of achieving academic and professional success.

The writer is a Child Development Expert/ Fellow at Zero-to-three Academy, USA.

E-mail: nanaesi_19@yahoo.co.uk