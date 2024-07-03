Next article: That is not our certificate - Guinness World Records says Chef Smith's certificate is forged

Why I insured my testicles for $10 million – Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon‘s baby-making organs are getting some protection. The Masked Singer host recently announced that he got his testicles insured for $10 million — and he did it because it’s his “most valuable asset.”

“I had to insure my most valuable assets,” the father of 12 told Entertainment Tonight last month. “Because you hear about like all these different celebrities insuring their legs … so I was like, ‘Hey, well, I got to insure my most valuable body part.”

The insurance was set by Dr. Squatch, a men’s grooming company Cannon is working with for a new campaign, which allows users to find the “value of their balls.” (In his ad for the company, he wins the title of Most Valuable Balls.)

“We know how to make noise out here, and that’s exactly what we did,” Cannon told ET about the collaboration. Cannon announced the insurance policy in an Instagram post several weeks ago.

“Haters say it’s time for me to stop having kids and put this super sperm to rest, but I’m doubling down on these valuable balls and my future kids,” Nick said at the time “Shoutout to Dr. Squatch for giving my balls the credit they deserve and hooking me up with the protection I need to keep this family tree rolling!”

He also clarified that he isn’t expecting to have more children anytime soon though: “[I’m] just making sure nothing goes wrong,” Cannon told ET.