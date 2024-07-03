Featured

Popular TV show Ultimate Paradise to return after 30 years

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jul - 03 - 2024 , 20:08

Get ready for a blast from the past! Veteran Ghanaian actress Rama Brew and her daughter, Michelle Attoh are reviving the beloved TV show "Ultimate Paradise," which originally graced our screens three decades ago.

The mother-daughter duo is set to bring back the classic series, reviving fond memories and delighting a new generation of viewers."

In a social media video, Michelle Attoh took a moment to ponder the fleeting nature of time, sharing her thoughts on how quickly the years have flown by.

“So this is impromptu from us to you. Listen, it’s been 30 years. Actually, it’s been 30 years. Now. Let me tell them about what 30 years actually means to me. It means I am now 48 and I was 20 years old at the time. It means I’ve had 2 kids since then it means that you are in your beautiful 60s. (Let me tell them I am going to be 69 on the next day) Oh, yes. So as a pre-birthday celebration to my mother and from us to you the faces that you used to see way back in the day 30 years ago in the program that went by Ultimate Paradise.”

They confirmed that the classic series will be making a comeback, giving both loyal followers and new viewers the chance to see "Ultimate Paradise" all over again.

“So I know a lot of people have missed it and a lot of people are saying where are the cast of Ultimate Paradise? Are we going to have a remake of the ultimate of paradise? Are we even going to see the old episodes of Ultimate Paradise, yes. The new generation of today who didn’t get to watch Ultimate Paradise, we get the chance to see it,” they stated.