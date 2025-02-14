Featured

We can’t leave our heroes to burn

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Feb - 14 - 2025 , 10:26 3 minutes read

ON Friday, February 7, the entertainment industry was hit with the unfortunate news of veteran actor, Mawuli Semevo sustaining severe burns in a fire accident at his residence in Adenta, Accra.

The actor is said to have suffered 44 percent burns, which has low survival rate though reports indicate he’s responding to treatment.

As usual, the practice of seeking public financial support was at play again when his colleagues, led by Edinam Atatsi on Saturday appealed to Ghanaians to donate towards his medical treatment.

The appeal for funds isn’t an isolated happening in the creative industry. Conversations about lack of structures and policies to secure the future of our veteran creatives have been on the table for a long time.

A couple of weeks ago, at the launch of the Private Actors Welfare Scheme at Marriott Hotel in Accra, some veteran actors, including Abeiku Sagoe, Ben Abdallah, Oscar Provencal, Edinam Atatsi, Fred Amugi, Augustine Abbey, popularly known as Idikoko, Mawuli Semevo were in attendance.

The launch was to announce a new insurance scheme to champion the welfare of aged actors. The scheme is a collaboration between Fiifi Coleman Productions and Hollard Insurance.

The private scheme had actually become necessary following the sad stories that trailed veteran actors in their old age in time past.

Undoubtedly, Ghana has a rich cultural heritage, thanks to the contributions of numerous talented creatives who have shaped the country's music, film and arts industries.

However, despite their immense contributions, many of these veteran creatives have been left to die as paupers, forgotten and unappreciated by the very society they helped to enrich.

The list of Ghanaian creatives who have met this tragic fate is long and heartbreaking. Stories of Margaret Quainoo, popularly known as Araba Stamp, and Psalm Adjeteyfio readily come to mind when conversations about the welfare and well-being of our veteran creatives are stirred up.

So, why has Ghana failed its veteran creatives so spectacularly? One major reason is the lack of a comprehensive social security system to support artists in their old age. Unlike many other countries, Ghana does not have a pension scheme or other forms of financial support specifically designed for artists.

Another reason is the absence of a robust cultural policy that recognises the value and contributions of Ghana's veteran creatives. This has resulted in a lack of investment in the arts sector, making it difficult for veteran artists to access funding, resources and other forms of support.

Also, the Ghanaian entertainment industry's focus on youth and novelty has led to a general neglect of veteran artists.

The emphasis on promoting new and emerging talent has resulted in a lack of opportunities and recognition for older artists, leaving them feeling marginalised and unappreciated, a normal occurrence in the music industry.

In the words of actor Fiifi Coleman, “How many times have we seen our colleagues fall sick and watch helplessly as the public rallies to raise funds for their health care?

“How many funerals have we attended wondering how those who entertained millions couldn’t afford a dignified farewell?

“This isn’t just a crisis but a failed work. A failure of an industry to protect its own. A failure of a community to ensure that the hands that fed them and built our dreams don’t crumble in despair.”

Fiifi’s words, unfortunately, sum up the sacrifices of our veteran creatives who offered laughter and lightened the moods of millions with their talent but were rather burnt on the altar of poor structures.