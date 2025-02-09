Featured

Veteran actor Mawuli Semevo involved in ghastly domestic fire accident, colleagues seek public support for treatment

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Feb - 09 - 2025 , 19:56 2 minutes read

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Mawuli Semevo is reported to have been involved in a domestic fire accident on Friday evening.’

The actor, who lives at Adenta SSNIT flats was said to have ran through the fire which started at the hall when he was asleep in the bedroom at the time.

He collapsed when he got outside and was rushed to the Ridge hospital by neighbours where he is currently receiving treatment.

Actor Mawuli Semevo's apartment that got burnt

However, the unfortunate news gained widespread attention when Judith Addison of Beyond Burns International, a dedicated non-profit organisation committed to providing advocacy and support for burns survivors, disclosed the renowned actor’s dire condition, seeking public assistance for his medical care,

In a video shared on Social media, Miss Addison said, “Beyond Burns International got an SOS that something unfortunate has happened. We came here today and veteran actor Mawuli Semevo has been involved in severe fire accident. I came here to see him and his life is hanging in the balance," Judith said in the video report posted on their social media pages.

"He has suffered burns up to 44% of his body. He has respiratory injuries and cannot breathe properly. This is very serious. From his head to his legs. Everywhere caught fire and he has lost all his hair," she further stated.

The accident was confirmed by actress, Edinam Atasti today. She, however, noted that the victim is presently stable and receiving medical assistance.

You also sought public support, providing a number, 0538408027 for momo transactions.

“The name on the number is Comfort Bawuah Sam. Do add your name so that we can duly acknowledge you. Thank you as you duly support our brother. God bless you,” she said.

See video below: