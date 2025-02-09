Featured

Sound engineer Fredyma tips Joseph Matthew for TGMA Urban Gospel Song of the Year

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 09 - 2025 , 21:00 2 minutes read

Ghanaian music producer/sound engineer, Fredyma, has made a bold prediction ahead of the upcoming TGMA awards.

According to Fredyma, Joseph Matthew is the artist to beat in the Urban Gospel Song of the Year category.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, Fredyma revealed that he has been following Joseph Matthew's music closely and is impressed with the artist's unique sound and style.

“An artiste like Joseph Matthew... He is a fantastic artiste. I've followed him from his very first song, and he just gets music. What really stands out is his vocal strength; you can hear every word.

Advertisement

"Plus, he weaves in so many great African rhythms, and he nails the timing, tuning, and tempo in his songs. He's something special. His song 'Fear No Evil' is magical. He is a strong contender for this category,” he said.

The sound engineer also praised the remarkable strides and impact made by Urban Gospel artistes in Ghana within the past year, acknowledging their substantial contributions to the music industry.

“This is one of the great pieces of news about this year's TGMA. The introduction of the Urban Gospel Category is excellent. So many artistes from this genre are going to benefit. It is a very competitive category," Fredyma said.

Joseph Matthew unleashed "Fear No Evil" during the year under review, cementing his status as a trailblazer in Afro-gospel music.

The song's dynamic energy is matched by its thought-provoking lyrics, showcasing Joseph Matthew's mastery of storytelling. The accompanying music video is equally impressive, with crisp direction that brings the song's message to life.

With "Fear No Evil," Joseph Matthew solidifies his position as a leading force in Afro-gospel, pushing the boundaries of the genre and inspiring a new generation of artists.

This multiple award-winning Afrocentric artiste continues to raise the bar, and "Fear No Evil" is a resounding testament to his talent and dedication.