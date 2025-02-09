Next article: Black Sherif and Fireboy DML team up on So It Goes

GMA-USA calls for entries, nominees’ announcement in April

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Feb - 09 - 2025 , 19:03 2 minutes read

The organisers of the Ghana Music Awards, USA (GMA-USA), DON'S Music Production, have called for entries for this year’s edition of the annual awards scheme.

Submissions of entries close on Saturday, March 15 and nominees will be announced in April.

To be eligible for nomination, submitted songs must have been released between January 1 and December 31, 2024.

Speaking at a press launch held at the Airport West Hotel in Accra on Thursday, January 30, CEO of Don’s Music Production, Dennis Boafo popularly known as Don D said the awards scheme intends to recognise efforts of US based Ghanaian artistes, emerging acts in Ghana and Ghanaian artistes in the diaspora annually.

He was particularly positive of the impact of Ghanaian artistes and music on the competitive global stage, urging players to provide maximum support to the scheme.

“The global music space is ripe for Ghanaian talent to take centre stage. Let us rally behind our artistes, provide them with the necessary support, and celebrate their unique sound.

“Together, we can propel Ghanaian music to unprecedented heights and make our mark on the international music scene,” he said.

He disclosed that the main event will be held on Saturday, August 16, at Celebrity Theatre, Claridge Hotel, Atlantic Cuty, New Jersey.

However, preceding the main award night will be a nominees’ announcement on April 15, 2025, to be followed by Certificate presentation in May.

There will also be online voting from June 1-June 30, 2025 with Academy and Board voting taking place on July 19 and August 2, respectively.

Don D also disclosed that new categories of Concert of the Year and Emerging Act of the Year has been introduced this year.

In his submission, the Board Chairman of GMA-USA, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo expressed his appreciation to Ghanaians for supporting the scheme in the last five years since its inception.

According to him, organising an event in today's challenging environment is extremely tough, yet the team consistently rises to the challenge, ensuring a top-notch experience.

“Ghana Music Awards, USA, will not be here without your support and we are grateful to everyone including the media for the support,” he stated.

Last year, Terminator hit-maker, King Promise, earned the coveted Artiste of the Year winner which took place at the Grand Resort Hotel in the US.