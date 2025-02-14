Featured

Video: ‘Leave my son alone,’ 2face’s mother begs Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 14 - 2025 , 10:52 2 minutes read

Rose Idibia, the mother of veteran singer Innocent Idibia, popularly known as “2Baba” or “2face,” has called on Nigerians to intervene and urge Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru to stop pursuing her son.

In a viral video posted on Thursday evening, Mrs. Idibia revealed that 2Baba is currently not in the right frame of mind due to ongoing divorce proceedings with his estranged wife, Annie.

In the video, Mrs. Idibia pleaded with Osawaru, saying, “Good evening, Nigerians. My name is Mrs. Rose Idibia, the mother of 2face. This message is for Miss Natasha Osawaru of Edo State. I’m calling on all mothers in Nigeria to help me beg her to free my son.

“My son is going through a divorce process, and he is clearly not in his right senses now. I know my son well. That is not him. Please, Natasha, the beads you put on his hand and neck, remove them and free him.”

Earlier in January 2025, 2Baba announced his separation from Annie Idibia, his wife of over a decade. Speculation about a relationship between 2face and Osawaru had grown after he was spotted at the Edo State Assembly and later seen with her at a Lagos club.

In a related development, 2Baba proposed to Osawaru in a viral video, where they were seen dancing together before he presented her with a ring, followed by a long embrace. (Related articles: (VIDEO)2Face creates scene at Edo Assembly amid alleged affair with female lawmaker, Who is Natasha Osawaru, 2baba’s new African Queen)

In response to the growing rumors, 2Baba defended Osawaru, stating that she had nothing to do with the dissolution of his marriage.

He expressed, “Hon. Natasha has been dragged and called all sorts of names. She is a young, brilliant, amazing woman, and had nothing to do with what happened between me and Annie. Yes, I love her, and I want to marry her.”

The proposal has sparked mixed reactions online, with fans and critics expressing their opinions on 2baba’s new relationship and the future of his personal life.

Watch video below:

Video: ‘He’s not in his right senses; leave my son alone,’ 2Baba’s mother begs Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru pic.twitter.com/2qtzmPwZSC — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) February 14, 2025

Source: VanguardNgr