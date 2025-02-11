Featured

(VIDEO)2Face creates scene at Edo Assembly amid alleged affair with female lawmaker

Feb - 11 - 2025

Musician, 2Face Idibia, made an appearance at the Edo State House of Assembly on Monday.

The ‘African Queen’ singer’s presence immediately threw the assembly into commotion, forcing him to put his face down.

At the time he was seated at the assembly’s gallery, Edo lawmakers had not begun sitting.

Authorities later managed to restore order in the assembly.

2Face is rumoured to be romantically involved with a member of Edo State House of Assembly, Natasha Osawaru.

The lawmaker has since denied the allegations through her spokesperson, Eseosa Okundia. A statement by Okundia dismissed the rumour as “false and baseless” and “fallacy at its peak”.

Days after announcing his separation from longtime partner Annie Idibia nee Macaulay, 2Face was spotted leaving a nightclub with a mystery woman.

The 49-year-old announced the end of his marriage to Annie last month, saying: “I and Annie Macaulay have been separated for a while now and currently filed for divorce.

“I would grant a press release soon to say my story. Not because it is anyone’s right to know about my personal life but because I love my people and I need them to know my innocence or offence.”

Their marriage has been swirled with rumour of divorce after Annie accused 2Face of infidelity.

Source: Vanguardngr