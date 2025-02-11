Featured

Diana Hamilton: Artistes don’t need drugs to boost their confidence on stage

Jessica Love Otoo Showbiz News Feb - 11 - 2025 , 12:06 2 minutes read

Renowned Ghanaian gospel singer, Diana Hamilton, has issued a stern warning to fellow musicians, advising them to desist from using drugs to enhance their stage performances.

According to Hamilton, who has had an illustrious music career spanning over a decade, artistes have the power to deliver electrifying performances without resorting to substance abuse.

Speaking on United Showbiz on Saturday, she noted that artistes should have therapists on their teams to help them address their challenges and prevent drug abuse.

“I seek the face of the Holy Spirit before I get on stage. People who don’t have any form of backing think they need to take drugs to give them the adrenaline to get on stage. Most people in other parts of the world who are creatives have therapists.

“These people visit their therapists and tell them their problems. They explain whether their songs are doing well or not”, she shared.

According to Diana, the lack of emotional support often leads some musicians to rely on substances to cope with their struggles, stressing the importance of faith and support in overcoming challenges, especially for those in the music industry.

“If you don’t have a therapist and God to help you gather yourself during your down moments, you may resort to these drugs, we need to pray for Kwadee. We need to make creatives realise that you don’t need drugs to jump on stage. Don’t let us glorify drugs or preach about them, as it may encourage kids to look for them”, she explained

She also talked about how fear often accompanies stage performances, encouraging some artistes to jump on drugs to boost their confidence.

“When we go on stage, we get scared and start praying for God’s guidance. Some artistes, however, desire additional support, which sometimes lead them to use drugs or even smoke before interviews.

“We need to support each other and show that drugs are not the way to succeed in music,” she said.