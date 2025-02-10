Next article: I have seen pain and suffering– Funny Face talks about ‘serious depression’

(PICTURES)Celestine Donkor launches Celestial PraizXI

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Feb - 10 - 2025 , 16:05 2 minutes read

Gospel singer, Celestine Donor has launched the eleventh edition of her annual Celestial Praiz concert scheduled to come off at the Dominion Sanctuary of Victory Bible Church in Awoshie, Accra on Sunday, March 9.

This year's edition themed, “I do a new thing” is inspired by the Isaiah 43:19 which states, “Behold, l am doing a new thing: now it springs forth, do you not perceive it? I will make a way in the wilderness and rivers in the desert”.

Some gospel artistes attended the launch

Speaking at the media launch held at Tang Palace Hotel in Accra on Thursday, February 6, Celestine Donkor outlined a number of activities prior to the main event, which she said was focused on re-aligning and redirecting Celestial Praiz to empower church music.

The preceding events are Intimate Worship Time with Singers were Celestine Donkor will visit and perform with some church choirs.

“Through this initiative, some choir groups will get the opportunity to minister at the event in March,” she said.

The gospel minstrel has also introduced 'Campus Gospel with Celestine Donkor', aimed at making the gospel attractive to young ones.

Gospel singer, Mary Ghansah

The first edition was held on January, 31, 2025 at the Crown and Glory School in Gbawe and Celestine says the main goal is to “catch them young”.

There will also be a Women’s Conference and according to Celestine, the events form part of the larger commitment of her team to bring more visibility to her brand for greater impact.

Actor and Deputy Minister of Agriculture, John Dumelo(left) with Celestine Donkor at the press launch

Apart from Celestine Donkor who is the headline artiste, Celestial Breed, her newly formed gospel music group, will minister at Celestial Praiz.

The group, made up of Celestine's backing vocalists of over a decade, released their maiden single titled ,"You're Amazing' a few days ago and patrons will get the chance to experience their ministrations.

Also, gospel ministers, Edwin Dadson, Kweku Teye, Minister GUC of Nigeria, Zaza Mokhathi of South Africa, were out-doored as supporting artistes.

Celestine Donkor will release a new song, “We hail You” on Wednesday, February 12, as she gears up for the main event next month.

Gospel singer, Empress Gifty