I have seen pain and suffering– Funny Face talks about ‘serious depression’

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 10 - 2025 , 14:22 2 minutes read

Ghanaian actor and comedian, Funny Face, born Benson Nana Yaw Oduro, has shared a heartfelt message of hope and resilience at a recent church event.

Drawing from his personal experiences, Funny Face opened up about his struggles with "serious depression" and suicidal thoughts, noting how his faith in God helped him overcome those dark moments of pain and suffering.

With utmost sincerity, Funny Face urged the audience to trust in God's plan, even in the midst of adversity. Using his own life to buttress his point, he encouraged Ghanaians to surrender their lives to Christ and hold onto hope, regardless of the challenges they face.

“If I say I have seen death and I am alive today, we give God the Glory…I went through serious depression and wanted to commit suicide and so if God has delivered from all my difficulties, then I tell you there is God, believe me.

“I have seen pain and seen suffering. There is God and I have encountered God. I have been to the psychiatric hospital; I’ve spent days in prison…I will tell you that with God we are still fighting and we will be victorious,” he noted.

Funny Face’s mental health struggles has played in the public eyes, with himself narrating his experiences at the psychiatric hospital few times.

Last year, Funny Face was discharged by the District Court at Kasoa Akweley of drunk driving, reckless driving and causing harm when he was granted a GH¢120,000 bail after knocking down four victims with his vehicle on March 24, 2024.

Watch video below: