Next article: Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl show was one big tease; what you missed

Previous article: I have seen pain and suffering– Funny Face talks about ‘serious depression’

Featured

Find your niche – Wojciech Zaremba to GH photographers

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Feb - 10 - 2025 , 12:53 3 minutes read

GHANA-based Polish photographer Wojciech Zaremba has urged Ghanaian photographers to carve a unique niche for themselves in order to stand out and gain global recognition.

He believes specialising in a specific area of photography could be the game-changer many local photographers need to elevate their craft to the international stage.

Advertisement

Speaking exclusively on Tuesday, February 4, to Graphic Showbiz on the sidelines of his solo exhibition, Ghana Life, organised in collaboration with the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board (GMMB) in Accra, Zaremba revealed many professional photographers in Ghana lacked a defined specialty.

Zaremba, who has established a specialty in women, rural communities and traditional attire, said: “A major challenge I have observed in Ghana's photography industry is the tendency for photographers to do a bit of everything without refining a distinct style or focus area.

Advertisement

“While versatility can be an asset, it often leads to a lack of a strong identity, making it difficult for them to break into the global market," he said.

According to him, some of the most successful photographers worldwide have built their brands around specific themes– fashion, portrait, wildlife, documentary or conceptual photography.

He emphasised that a well-defined artistic focus helped photographers attract the right audience, clients and even international opportunities.

"Think of some of the world’s most renowned photographers, many of them are known for excelling in a particular field. If you want to be recognised globally, your work must be identifiable. If you master a niche, your name becomes synonymous with that specialty," he added.

Beyond specialisation, the seasoned photographer, who is also the Development Chief of Akyem Abenase in the Eastern Region, also encouraged Ghanaian photographers to actively showcase their work through exhibitions, arguing that many talented creatives remain undiscovered because they do not put their work on display.

"Ghana has incredibly talented photographers, but many of them remain unseen because they do not make deliberate efforts to exhibit their work. An exhibition is more than just a gallery show; it is a platform to network, attract potential clients and even secure collaborations with international artists and institutions," he explained.

He noted that exhibitions provided opportunities for photographers to receive valuable feedback, refine their artistic direction, and gain visibility beyond social media platforms.

"Social media is a great tool, but it should not be the only avenue for showcasing work. Physical exhibitions create a different kind of engagement—people get to experience the depth and texture of your images in ways digital screens cannot fully capture," he advised.

He further urged photographers to collaborate with institutions, galleries and museums to organise exhibitions that highlight the rich stories and cultural narratives of Ghana through photography.

Ghana Life, a solo exhibition organised in collaboration with GMMB, features the works of Mr Wojciech Zaremba, which focuses on Ghanaian rural communities, women, children and traditional attire.

Curated with a keen eye for storytelling, Ghana Life showcases diverse moments from bustling marketplaces and vibrant street scenes to intimate family interactions and timeless traditions.

The exhibition highlights the resilience, creativity and communal spirit that define the Ghanaian experience.