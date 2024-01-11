Sophia Momodu slams Davido with letter alleging cyberbullying, threat to life

Beatrice Laryea Showbiz News Jan - 11 - 2024 , 15:15

Sophia Momodu, first baby mama to afrobeats singer Davido, has slammed the vocalist with a cease-and-desist letter as she accuses him of cyberbullying and online harassment.

Sophia through her lawyers, Punuka Attorneys and Solicitors, issued a ‘cease and desist’ letter to Davido, accusing him of using defamatory remarks and sponsoring negative publications about her.

The document dated January 10, 2023, Momodu, through her lawyers, accused the singer of Cyberbullying, harassment and threat to her life. The document stated that the singer had paid blogs to publish false statements about her.

According to the letter, Davido continued to attack Sophia's personality online despite a previous letter given to him warning him to stop.

The document stressed that there had been previous emails to the singer's legal team regarding the matter, which had been ignored. Going on, they stated that Davido would be held responsible if anything happened to Momodu.

“We write further to our email under reference regarding the conduct of Mr David Adeleke towards our client which amounts to cyberbullying, harassment and threats to the life of our client, Ms. Sophia Momodu, and her close associates," the letter read.

"Our client in the last couple of days has been subjected to a series of coordinated attacks and cyberbullying orchestrated by your client and his cohorts. We are again by this letter reiterating our position expressed in our earlier email that your client be held responsible for any harm that may befall our client," it added.

It continued: “The gross lawlessness exhibited by your client and serial threats issued to our client's associates resulted in the petition dated 9th of January 2024 which is currently being investigated by the Police. The Petition is hereby attached as Annexure A."

Momodu's petition comes a day after Singer Tiwa Savage wrote a petition to the police against Davido on similar claims. She also alleged that he threatened her life because of her friendship with his baby mama, and requested that the Lagos State police look into it. In response, the police launched investigations into the matter.

Sophia is the biological mother of Imade, a child she had with Davido.