Obama wanted me to be a US citizen, but I said no - Blakk Rasta

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 08 - 2024 , 15:57

Ghanaian media personality and musician Blakk Rasta revealed that he turned down an offer of American citizenship from former President Barack Obama.

Blakk Rasta shared during an interview with Property FM that Obama extended the offer during his visit to Ghana, but he declined, citing his dedication to serving his country.



For Blakk Rasta, accepting American citizenship would have meant abandoning his responsibilities to Ghana.



“When Obama came to Ghana he offered me the opportunity to become an American citizen, but I told him that when I accept to be an American citizen, God will punish me.



“Because God brought me to Ghana and I should do all that I can to fix this country in my small way so if i run to stay in America, God will whip me that day.



"I decided that no i won’t so if i have refused all these just to stay in the country i must talk and i have to talk or else there’s no need to stay in the country,” he stated.



He continued, "Most of our problems are from the politicians because for them a call to service is a call to looting such that you’ve been called to help develop the country, but you are just stealing.

That is why I’m angry because I have young children, and when I watch them sleeping, it hurts me that they’ll grow and come and inherit this suck economy. Sick country and everyone is running away to travel abroad”.