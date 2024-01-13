Michael Jackson’s biopic set for release in 2025

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jan - 13 - 2024 , 17:09

The Michael Jackson biopic, Michael is set for a global release on April 18, 2025.

Lionsgate is releasing the movie domestically, while Universal Pictures is handling overseas distribution.

The film is expected to begin production on Jan. 22.

Graham King, a seasoned hand at biopics with the Oscar-winning Queen film Bohemian Rhapsody under his belt, is producing along with John Branca and John McClain, who are the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate. John Logan, who penned Gladiator and The Aviator, wrote the script.

According to Lionsgate, the bipoic will cover all aspects of Michael Jackson’s life, though it is unclear how — or even if — it will address the many controversies involving the late music icon.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.”

Aside the Michael Jackson’s biopic, The Minecraft film is the other major studio film dated for April 2025. The Warner Bros. movie is set to star Jason Mamoa and Jack Black.