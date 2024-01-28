Kwabena Kwabena’s Vita Milk Love Night is here again

Kofi Duah Showbiz News Jan - 28 - 2024 , 12:13

For the past eight years, highlife artiste, Kwabena Kwabena has been serving his love potion with his annual Vita Milk Love Night with Kwabena Kwabena on Valentine’s Day.

And once again, patrons and most importantly, love birds are in for sugary moments when the love crooner takes the stage at the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Wednesday, February 14 at 7:00pm.

Over the years, Kwabena Kwabena has enjoyed support from his colleague musicians and this year, Becaa, Samini, R2Bees, Camidoh, Lasmid, Sefa and two time VGMA Artiste of the Year, Sarkodie will be joining him on stage.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Kwabena Kwabena promises patrons a great time of love and fun.

He mentioned that February is a month of love and with Valentine’s Day dedicated to it, it has always been an honour to be a vessel to create beautiful love memories for couples and people who believe in the concept of love.

“This is the eighth edition and for the past years, I have been headlining but this time, I will be doing it with my sister Becca and it’s going to be awesome on the night,” he said.

The Vitamilk Love Night with Kwabena Kwabena is supported by Prestige Rock, Veeticket, Ghana Tourism Authority and produced by Image Bureau.

Previous editions have featured musicians such as M.anifest, EL, Adina, Efya, Adina, S3fa, Akwaboah, Pat Thomas, Bisa Kdei, Okyeame Kwame, Nero X among others.

With a number of well-known love songs such as Ka Kyere Me, Trodom, Adea Waye me, Fakye Me, Me Ne Woa, Adult Music, Bye Bye under his belt, there’s no doubt that it will a great time to express and share love as the wind of Valentine blows on the night.