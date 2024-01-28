Akwaaba Fest launched

The Akwaaba Festival, known for its vibrant celebration of culture and heritage, has been officially launched at the National Theatre on January 26, 2024.

The festival, which has successfully brought together patrons from the Diaspora and within Ghana over the past two years, is set to kickstart a three-day celebration from March 6 to March 8 and will a be a showcase of dance, food, music, and more to unravel the beauty of Ghana's rich culture.

Speaking at the launch, the Deputy Director of Corporate Affairs at the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi, expressed the authority's unwavering support for the festival during the launch event.

He stated, "GTA pledges its continuous support and cooperation for the promotion and development of domestic tourism in Ghana through the network, collaboration, and partnership of Akwaaba Festival."

He also commended the festival's organisers for their initiative, emphasizing its positive impact on the youth's interest in the tourism, arts, and culture sectors. He highlighted the potential for job creation and revenue generation as young participants engage in culture-related courses.

"The Akwaaba Fest obviously will offer participants the opportunity to learn each other's culture, history, and heritage across all 16 regions and thus create national cohesion and a sense of belongingness," he added.

The 2024 Akwaaba Festival promises a diverse range of activities, including the sale and exhibition of Ghanaian art and crafts, traditional textiles, accessories, local beverages, and a food bazaar. Attendees can also enjoy a two-day free music concert sponsored by the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), featuring unlimited Ghanaian music.

In addition to the cultural festivities, the festival will mark the launch of Season 2 of Miss Akwaaba, a platform dedicated to promoting talent and beauty, starting in April.