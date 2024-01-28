Article Wan calls for investment to elevate music scene to Nigerian levels

GraphicOnline Showbiz News Jan - 28 - 2024 , 11:00

Popular Ghanaian musician Bright Homenyah, known by his stage name Article Wan, has urged for significant investment in the Ghanaian music industry to elevate it to the level of its Nigerian counterpart.

He believes that with proper funding, Ghana's hidden musical talent can flourish and compete on the global stage.

Article Wan, an award-winning artist himself, recognizes the dedication and talent of Ghanaian musicians who are striving to achieve international recognition.

However, he emphasized that they lack the financial backing enjoyed by their Nigerian peers, hindering their ability to truly "make their music louder."

"Nigerians are dominating the Afrobeats market, and it's undeniable that massive investment has played a major role in amplifying their music globally," he explains. "While Ghanaian artists are putting in their best efforts, they simply don't have access to the same level of resources."

He highlighted the significant difference in funding, noting that most Ghanaian artists struggle to finance their own endeavours, making it difficult to compare the two music scenes directly. "There are numerous talented acts in Ghana, including up-and-coming artists, who unfortunately remain undiscovered due to a lack of support," he laments.

However, Article Wan acknowledged that financial backing alone is not a guarantee of success. He stresses that innate talent and hard work are equally crucial factors in breaking through the global music scene.

Despite the challenges, Article Wan commended artists like Black Sherif, Fameye, Gyakie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, and Sarkodie for their dedication to promoting Ghanaian music on the international stage. He reiterates his call for increased investment, which he believes will empower a new generation of talented musicians to achieve global recognition.

On a different note, Article Wan also spoke about his latest single, "Yeye," which is an inspirational song encouraging listeners to strive for their best in life. The song has been well-received, with its accompanying music video accumulating thousands of views on YouTube.