KobbySalm’s school tour tackles mental health with music

Feb - 16 - 2024

Having had his fair share of mental health challenges, urban gospel artiste, KobbySalm started a school tour aimed at highlighting mental health challenges.

The project dubbed, “ KobbySalm Music Tour” which started last year is a fusion of music and seminars led by KobbySalm and a team of medical professionals to serve the interest of using music to bring about a positive change.

This year’s event has already kicked off with the team making stops at Christian High International School and Benkum Senior High School in the Greater and Eastern regions respectively this month.

With a commitment for the well-being of young people, Kobby Salm acknowledges the crucial use of music in positively affecting the society, especially the young ones.

As such, he intends to extend this year’s tour to six months, with West African Secondary School on February 29 and GH Media schools in March.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, KobbySalm, who is known for songs such as Run To You, Gye Yen So, Sambele, God Dey and Your Presence in Heaven mentioned that his style of gospel music has garnered a dedicated following among young listeners.

Hence, it is not out of place to be an advocate on mental health considering that it is a major devil many young people are fighting.

“Mental health is an increasingly pressing concern globally, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) emphasising its significance in overall well-being. The stresses and pressures faced by young people today are immense.

“As a gospel artiste whose audience is dominated by young people, this is my way of making impact in their lives apart from my music.

“I have been there and I know how emotionally draining it is so it’s important that the young ones get support and medically, music has proven to be a therapy for mental stress,” he stated.

Last year, the KobbySalm Music Tour train landed at a number of schools including Nkawkaw SHS, Accra Girls SHS, Ofori Panin SHS and Kwabenya SHS.

