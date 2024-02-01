KK Fosu breaks silence with 'Back 2 Sender' single

Ghanaian musician Kwame Kaakyire Fosu, popularly known as KK Fosu, has addressed his period of inactivity in the music scene, revealing that he was meticulously preparing a unique music project for his fans, which is why he did not release any projects last year.

The highly anticipated "Back to Sender" music project has finally been unveiled by the award-winning musician. The track was produced by Saffbeatz and mixed and mastered by the legendary Appietus.

The musical chemistry between KK Fosu and Appietus has, over the years, birthed timeless hit singles, and "Back to Sender" is certainly no exception.

In an interview, KK Fosu, a presence in the music scene for over 25 years, emphasized that he aimed to create something distinctive and of high quality for his fans, and the wait has proven to be worthwhile.

"I want to use this music project to announce my comeback in the music scene, and this is just the start. I have exciting collaborations with some of Ghana's finest, and I believe this year will be my year," he expressed.

Addressing his new single "Back to Sender," KK Fosu clarified that the theme of the song signifies its purpose, as he responds to critics who have consistently wished for his downfall.

"This is a redemption tune, and I want to send a clear signal to my followers and music lovers that I will never stop what I am doing and will continue to churn out more music," he asserted.

KK Fosu's Dstyle Global music brand, managed by Bizzle Entertainment, has outlined a series of activities to commemorate his 25-year anniversary in the music industry later this year.

The recently released "Back to Sender" is available across various music platforms.

Stream Here: https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=iCgbLrPMx2E