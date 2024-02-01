Fameye begins 2024 with new music video featuring Koo Fori

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 01 - 2024 , 20:54

For fans of award winning Ghanaian singer, Fameye who has been looking forward to taste something fresh from him, the wait is over.

The 'Nothing I Get' singer is starting 2024 on a good note with a music video featuring legendary actor and media personality, Koo Fori.

And even though details of the video, which is yet to be released, has been scanty, Fameye has been sharing snippets of it on his social media pages to whet the appetite of followers and music enthusiasts. And featuring Koo Fori will surely grab attention.

Koo Fori needs no introduction in the Ghanaian entertainment scene and particularly on the movie scene.

Best known for his remarkable role in the popular TV series 'Efiewura', Koo Fori’s career, spanning over two decades, has seen him play diverse roles, with a notable performance in 'Koti Academy'.

Before his rise to fame with 'Efiewura', Koo Fori was a familiar face on Ghana's national television, GTV, starring in 'Cantata', a drama and music show, as well as ‘'Taxi Driver'.

After many years, Koo Fori still has huge appeal and fans and music lovers of both Fameye and Koo Fori will appreciate the blend of music and acting, not to only entertains but also celebrate Ghanaian culture and talent.

Watch video below: