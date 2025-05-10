Featured

King Promise: It’s not happening that I will not win Artiste of the Year

Edith Mensah Showbiz News May - 10 - 2025 , 22:26 2 minutes read

In a bold statement, popular Ghanaian artiste King Promise expressed his confidence in winning the Artiste of the Year award at this year’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards presently happening at the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

When asked by presenters on the red carpet about his chances of winning, King Promise was unequivocal in his response. "It's not happening that I will not win Artiste of the Year," he said with conviction.

The artiste's confidence is likely fueled by his recent string of hits and his growing popularity both locally and internationally.

With his fans eagerly awaiting the awards ceremony, King Promise's statement has set the stage for what promises to be an exciting competition coming up against his closest rivals, King Paluta and Stonebwoy.

A number of celebrities including John Dumelo, Mzbel and Dancehall artiste, Jupitar have boldly declared their support for King Promise. (Read Mzbel roots for King Promise to win Artiste of the Year)

According to the Enemies hitmaker, King Promise’s consistent hard work, musical growth and impact over the past year make him the most deserving of the ultimate crown.

Speaking on the red carpet ahead of the main event, Jupitar didn’t mince words when asked who he was rooting for.

“Definitely King Promise.He has really worked hard for it and he beats everyone hands down.”

Jupitar’s endorsement adds weight to the growing buzz around King Promise’s nomination. Known for hit tracks such as Terminator, Perfect Combi and a successful international tour, the Legacy Life Entertainment signee has made remarkable strides over the year under review, gaining both local and international recognition.

King Promise is among seven artistes nominated for the top honour, with other contenders including Stonebwoy, King Paluta, Black Sherif, Team Eternity, Kweku Smoke and Joe Mettle.

While the competition is tight, Jupitar believes that the numbers, artistry, and resonance of King Promise’s music give him the edge.