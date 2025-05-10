Featured

Mzbel roots for King Promise to win Artiste of the Year

Edith Mensah Showbiz News May - 10 - 2025 , 21:42 1 minute read

Popular Ghanaian songstress, Mzbel says King Promise deserves to win Artiste of the Year because he has worked very hard over the years to earn the prestigious title.

Speaking during her session on the Red Carpet of this year’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) currently taking place at the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), she remarked, “I will go for King Promise. I think he’s worked very hard and needs to win this year”.

With a catalogue of hits, 10 nominations, and an international tour that saw him conquer stages across five continents, King Promsie is firmly in the spotlight as a frontrunner for the top honour and insists he has earned every right to walk away with the coveted title at the TGMA this year. (ReadKeep your sympathy, I earned my crown-King Promise)

The Artiste of the Year category is packed with seven heavyweights namely King Paluta, Black Sherif, Kweku Smoke, Joe Mettle, Stonebwoy, Team Eternity Ghana, and King Promise.

King Promise’s name comes tops in the mentions of the favourite artiste to win this year’s Artiste of the Year. Actor and Member of Parliament for Ayawasi West Wuogon, John Dumelo equally tipped him to win this year’s top prize.